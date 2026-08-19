40 students hospitalised after lunch in Himachal's Kullu, water contamination suspected

Shimla:

In a shocking incident, around 40 students of a government primary school in Kullu district fell sick and were admitted to hospital after having lunch, with authorities suspecting water contamination. Officials said on Wednesday that the incident took place at Government Primary School in Bari on Tuesday. The sick students were immediately rushed to a hospital at Patlikul, while seven children were referred to the Kullu district hospital, officials said.

About 13 children are currently under treatment

About 13 children are currently under treatment, while seven children have been referred to Civil Hospital in Kullu. The remaining 20 children have been discharged, Chief Medical Officer Dr Ranjeet Thakur said.

Thakur said he visited the hospital on Wednesday along with child specialists and other doctors and enquired about the children's health. Local MLA Bhuveneshwar Gaur too visited the hospital and met the admitted children and their parents.

Panel formed to probe the matter

He added that a committee headed by Manali Sub-divisional Magistrate has been set up to enquire into the circumstances that led to the incident. The Health and Jal Shakti Departments have drawn water samples at the source to check if there was contamination.

Last month, at least 147 girls of a government residential school in Gujarat's Surendranagar district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. While 102 girls were treated at Chuda community health centre, 45 were referred to two hospitals in Surendranagar.

Chief District Health Officer BG Gohil said officials said that all 147 girls are in stable condition and they experienced symptoms like abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting in the morning. He stated that the students had eaten sabji, bhakhri (wheat roti), khichdi and kheer (rice pudding made with milk) for dinner on Thursday night at the hostel of the residential school, and added that food samples have been collected for analysis.

Limbdi MLA Kiritsinh Rana, who visited the hospital, stated that corrective steps would be taken after a probe, but stressed the priority at present was to ensure all the affected children receive the best possible medical care and recover quickly. In the meantime, some of the parents expressed displeasure at the school authorities not informing them directly about the incident.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

150 students of aided school in Kerala's Wayanad fall ill, 38 hospitalised: What led to the health crisis?