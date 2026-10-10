'Tamil language, culture can't be secondary to Hindi': Rahul Gandhi at Chhatron Ki Goonj

Chennai:

The leader of opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on Centre over its so-called 'Hindi imposition' in Tamil Nadu, saying, "Tamil language, culture can't be secondary to Hindi." The LoP today addressed students at Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He advised students not to dare to question anyone, as "The foundation of your curiosity is your language, culture, tradition, history, and land."

3,300 crore withheld from Tamil Nadu schools via NEP: Here's what Rahul Gandhi told students at Chhatron Ki Goonj

He also provided some data highlighting conditions of schools in the state and universities. As per the data shared by Gandhi - Rs 3,300 crore withheld from Tamil Nadu schools via NEP, 87 per cent fall in Tamil-medium students' share of MBBS seats via NEET, 70 per cent of state universities are without VCs. Gandhi told students that the Constitution protects your right to question, and the vote ensures that you get answers from the people who lead you, who run the government. "Anything you do will always begin with a question you ask. So, questioning is the foundation of curiosity. The question is at the heart of human progress. Not just that, democracy itself emerges from asking questions," Gandhi said.

For the students protesting in Delhi, Gandhi's message is "Do not worry. Stand up for everything you believe in and never stop asking questions." He also questioned police crackdown on CJP protesters in the national capital today, saying, "As you saw today in New Delhi, the entire city was shut down, the internet was shut down, police were beating students."

Gandhi met CM Vijay, discusses unemployment, education reforms

Gandhi earlier met TVK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at his suburban Neelankarai residence, party sources said.Gandhi was closeted with Vijay for about an hour, and they discussed several political issues. Later, they visited Bask by Coffee, a cafe in the neighbourhood and reportedly had a Cappuccino, Tiramisu, cookies and coffee, as reported by PTI.

The party sources revealed that the conversations was held on several key issues from structural alignment and coordinating governance policies between the Congress and the ruling TVK administration, and also focused on youth-centric issues such as unemployment, education reforms, and local opposition to the NEET examination. The conversation also touched upon opposition to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and allegations of voter roll discrepancies.

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