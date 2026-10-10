Over 7,000 detainees released; Abhijeet Dipke, CJP leaders are still in police custody | 10 points

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has released all protesters who were detained across the national capital so far while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar except CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das who are still in police custody, Delhi Police sources said. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that the capital could not be held hostage and accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of trying to turn the city into a "battleground" in league with their "B-Team" CJP.

What happened in CJP protest today? 10 points

CJP called for a fresh protest on Sunday at Jantar Mantar and declared that ongoing civil disobedience and street protests will continue across the country until Gyanesh Kumar steps down. Delhi Metro reopened entry and exit gates at 45 stations after a 25-hour closure on Saturday imposed due the CJP's anti-CEC protest, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announcing that gates at all stations across its network were now open. Delhi Police has detained over 7,000 protesters incGiving a service update late on Saturday, the DMRC said entry and exit gates at all Metro stations were open and interchange facilities at all the concerned stations were also available. luding several political persons - CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTube Dhruv Rathee, four former chief minister from the opposition camp - former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tripura CM Manik Sarkar and other leaders. Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee described the situation in Delhi has gone "beyond Emergency", as she was detained along with party leaders who were protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. "We were sitting at the bus stand in front of our house because we weren't being allowed to pass; we had come to show support... Then the police force arrived and said that not even three people could stay together... We sat there, keeping a distance between our groups of three. Then, within a minute, they removed us—forcibly taking us away in a prison van, as if we were wanted criminals. I have never experienced anything like this—being arrested and put into a police van... They drove us around for two hours... We went to one police station, then another, and another; at each one, they said there was no space," she said. Over 400 people detained in Mumbai including Bollywood actor Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, members of activist Tushar Gandhi-led organisation and supporters of the CPI (M), for taking part in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. In a separate action, several workers of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) were detained while demonstrating near Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai to back the CJP, they said. Actor Imran Khan said, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organization. I am just here as a representative..." Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday condemned the arrests of student and youth leaders in Delhi intended to stall the CJP protest, describing the situation as reminiscent of an "undeclared emergency" in the country. He urged the government to stop the arrests and resolve the issues through dialogue, Wangchuk warned that he may consider a peaceful sit-in, hunger strike or march in Leh or Delhi if the curbs are not withdrawn within the next 24 hours. For the students protesting in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi's message is "Do not worry. Stand up for everything you believe in and never stop asking questions." He also questioned police crackdown on CJP protesters in the national capital today, saying, "As you saw today in New Delhi, the entire city was shut down, the internet was shut down, police were beating students." Two police personnel got injured during CJP protest at the national capital today. Sub-Inspector Bajrang Jadhav was among those injured during the clashes. Asked about his injury, he said, "I was pushed while apprehending the rioters, which caused the injury."

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Delhi CJP protest: Over 7,000 detained, Wangchuk warns of hunger strike over 'undeclared emergency'