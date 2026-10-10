CJP protest in Delhi: SC to hear on Sunday plea seeking contempt action against authorities

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will on Sunday hear a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against authorities for alleged blatant violation of the court's direction to ensure no complete prohibition on metro and trains services in Delhi due to the CJP protest. As per the cause list of October 11 uploaded on the apex court website, the plea would come up for hearing before a bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear matter at 10.30 am.

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter on October 11 at 10.30 am. The contempt plea has sought contempt proceedings against the Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, and DMRC Chairperson, alleging that gates at 45 Metro stations remained closed as announced.

The plea, filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has arrayed Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairperson D Thara as respondents.

"This brutal assault on the fundamental rights of the citizens and sheer disregard to the orders of this court amounts to deliberate, intentional attempt on the part of Delhi Metro, Delhi Police and the Union government which must be dealt with an iron hand," the plea, filed through advocate Chand Qureshi, said.

Petitioner refers to Supreme Court’s October 9 order

The petitioner also referred to the top court's October 9 order which was passed while hearing a separate plea against the closure of 57 metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the protest.

The demonstration call was given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and some student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.

During hearing of the petition on Friday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Bagchi and Mohana had directed the Centre to ensure that there was no "complete prohibition" of the movement of metro and trains coming to Delhi on October 10 due to the protest, saying they cannot bring everything to a halt. Even as the law enforcement agencies have the right to take steps to restrict unruly movement, citizens should not be unduly harassed, the top court had said.

Delhi Metro closed 45 stations ahead of CJP protest

Ahead of the protest by CJP, Delhi Metro closed 45 stations from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday for security reasons. The contempt plea in the apex court said notwithstanding the solemn judicial mandate and the assurance recorded before the top court, the authorities have "consciously maintained a blanket shutdown across transit corridors, persisted with unwarranted train cancellations, and failed to issue or publicize transparent traffic and transit advisories".

"This deliberate recalcitrance has severely crippled public life across the National Capital Territory, stranding essential travellers, and amounts to an intentional attempt to bypass and undermine the authority and majesty of this court," the plea submitted. The plea said the petitioner was directly affected with the "arbitrary closure" of metro stations/gates of metro stations in Delhi.

The plea alleged that authorities were "deliberately, intentionally and knowingly creating lawless condition in the national capital". The plea sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the respondents for their alleged deliberate, willful and contumacious disobedience of the October 9 order.

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