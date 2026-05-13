Air India cuts international flights, suspends some overseas routes from June | Check list

New Delhi:

Air India on Wednesday announced a reduction in its international flight operations and the temporary suspension of services on some overseas routes due to airspace restrictions and rising jet fuel prices.

The airline said the rationalisation of international services will remain in place from June to August. According to Air India, the changes are aimed at improving overall network stability and ensuring operational efficiency amid challenging conditions.

The carrier stated that ongoing airspace curbs in certain regions have increased flight durations and operational costs, while high aviation turbine fuel prices have added further pressure on international operations.

Air India said affected passengers will be informed in advance and offered suitable alternatives, including rescheduling options or refunds where applicable.

The airline added that the temporary adjustments are part of efforts to maintain schedule reliability and minimise last-minute disruptions across its international network.

The revised international flights are as follows:

North America

Delhi-Chicago: Temporarily suspended

Delhi-San Francisco: Reduced from 10 to 7 flights weekly till August

Delhi-Toronto: Reduced from 10 to 5 flights weekly till July, to be increased to daily operation from August

Delhi-Vancouver: Reduced from 7 to 5 weekly

Mumbai-Newark service increases from 3 to 7 weekly flights, and Delhi-New York (JFK) remains a 7 flights per week, while Delhi-Newark and Mumbai-New York (JFK) services will be temporarily suspended

Europe

Delhi-Paris: reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly

Delhi-Copenhagen: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Milan: reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly

Delhi-Vienna: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Zurich: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Delhi-Rome: reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

Australia

Delhi-Melbourne: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

Delhi-Sydney: reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC nations