Prateek Yadav death case: Cardiac arrest led to death of Mulayam Singh's son, reveals autopsy report

Lucknow:

The post-mortem report in the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Prateek has revealed that a blood clot was found in his body. According to the preliminary findings, the clot travelled from the lower part of the body to the upper region, leading to complications in the arteries and lungs.

Doctors stated that the condition caused severe infection in the arteries and lungs, which eventually resulted in cardiac arrest. The report suggests that cardiac arrest was the immediate cause of death.

Officials said more details are expected to emerge after the viscera report is completed. The final medical opinion will depend on the findings of the forensic examination.

The political corridors of Uttar Pradesh were engulfed in grief on Wednesday following the untimely demise of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was 38.

Last rites on Thursday

Prateek’s mortal remains were brought to his residence from the hospital, where family members, relatives, and senior Samajwadi Party leaders gathered to pay their last respects. His wife, Aparna Yadav, reached Lucknow from Assam soon after receiving the tragic news.

According to family sources, Prateek Yadav’s last rites will be performed on Thursday at Pipra Ghat in Lucknow.

Shivpal, Dimple arrive at Prateek’s house

As news of his passing spread, a stream of political leaders and supporters began arriving at the Yadav residence. Senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, Prateek’s uncle, visited the family home to offer condolences. Dimple Yadav, wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, also reached the residence. A large crowd gathered outside the house as party workers and well-wishers continued to pour in.

Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of his younger brother, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, “I have known him since childhood. It is extremely painful that he is no longer among us. From a young age, he was deeply conscious about his health and fitness and wanted to make meaningful contributions in life.”

Akhilesh further stated that the family would proceed in accordance with legal procedures and official directives. Reflecting on their last meeting nearly two months ago, he said, “I had advised him to take care of his health and focus on expanding his business. Sometimes, setbacks in business deeply affect people. He is no longer with us, and we will follow every legal process available.”

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