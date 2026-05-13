Prateek Yadav death: No signs of foul play in initial post-mortem report | 10 points

Lucknow:

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 38. According to reports, Prateek was brought to the Lucknow Civil Hospital on Wednesday morning in a deceased state. Prateek, 38, suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital.Although hailing from a prominent political family, Prateek, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics. Several leaders, including Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have expressed their condolences over Prateek Yadav's demise.

The mortal remains of Prateek have been brought to his residence in Lucknow, while his wife, Aparna Yadav, has also arrived in the city. According to reports, the last rites of Prateek Yadav will be performed on Thursday at Pipra Ghat.

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A post-mortem examination was later conducted by a four-member team at King George's Medical University. The procedure was videographed, and according to sources, the initial post-mortem report reportedly found no signs of foul play. However, viscera samples have been preserved to ascertain the exact cause of death. According to police sources and family members, Prateek Yadav was in his room late at night when a glass of water reportedly slipped from his hand. Hearing the sound, an attendant entered the room, following which Prateek asked him to apply oil to his legs and feet. According to police sources, around 3 am, Prateek asked a helper to massage oil onto his feet. However, his condition soon began to deteriorate, prompting family members to call a doctor to the residence. Sources said that around 4 am, Prateek Yadav was found lying unconscious in the kitchen area of his home. A driver from his residence reportedly reached the Civil Hospital around 5.30 am seeking medical assistance. An Emergency Medical Officer then accompanied him back to the residence, and Prateek was subsequently rushed to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow around 6 am. According to doctors, Prateek had already passed away by the time he was brought to the hospital. Police sources stated that his fingernails had turned blue. According to available information, Prateek had been undergoing treatment at Medanta for a pulmonary ailment linked to a long-standing blood clot in his lungs. Sources also claimed that he had been receiving treatment for depression for the past three to four years. At the time of the incident, his wife Aparna Yadav was not in Lucknow. She had reportedly travelled to Somnath Temple and later to Assam, and immediately began her journey back to Lucknow via Delhi after receiving the news of her husband's demise. She has now reached Lucknow. Unlike several members of the Yadav family, Prateek had stayed away from active politics and maintained a low public profile. After completing his education, Prateek stepped into the business sector rather than entering politics. According to reports, he was involved in the real estate business. Prateek was also known to possess a collection of several expensive luxury cars. Furthermore, he was deeply passionate about fitness and bodybuilding, and he had even worked as a gym trainer. He owned a gym in Lucknow named 'The Fitness Planet'. Prateek was married to Aparna Yadav. After being in a relationship for several years, the couple got married in 2012. Aparna entered politics in 2017 and contested the Lucknow Cantonment Assembly constituency election on a Samajwadi Party ticket, but was defeated. She later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022.

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