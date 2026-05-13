Akhilesh Yadav recounts his advice to Prateek Yadav during their last meeting two months ago | VIDEO

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav passed away at the age of 38 on Wednesday. The news has sent a wave of shock across the Samajwadi Party and the extended Yadav family. Soon after receiving the information, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav rushed to the post-mortem house and briefly addressed the media, sharing emotional details about his last meeting with Prateek.

Akhilesh said that he had met Prateek just two months ago. During the interaction, he had offered him meaningful advice regarding health and career. "I have known him since childhood. It is extremely painful that he is no longer with us. Since he was young, he was very conscious about his health and fitness and always wanted to make a meaningful contribution in life... We will proceed according to the law and follow every legal provision. Whatever the family requests will also be fully respected," he added.

Akhilesh shared what advice he gave Prateek

Sharing details of his last meeting, Akhilesh said that he met him around two months ago. "At that time, I advised him to take care of his health and focus on growing his business. Sometimes business losses make people very upset. He is no longer with us now. We will follow all available legal processes," he added. Earlier in the day, the SP chief also reacted to the incident and termed it "extremely saddening". "The demise of Prateek Yadav is extremely saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Heartfelt tributes," he added.

Who was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana Gupta. He was the stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav. Unlike his family members, Prateek was not active in politics. Fitness and business were his true passions. He often shared fitness-related photos and videos on social media and had built a distinct identity around health and lifestyle. His wife, Aparna Yadav, is active in politics. She is a BJP leader and serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission. The untimely demise of Prateek has deeply saddened the Samajwadi Party family, supporters and close acquaintances, who continue to gather to offer condolences and support the grieving family.

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