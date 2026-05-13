Tamil Nadu CM Vijay floor test LIVE: TVK, AIADMK MLAs arrive at Assembly, trust vote to begin shortly

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay will on Wednesday face a floor test in the State Legislative Assembly to prove his majority. Several TVK and AIADMK MLAs arrived at the Assembly premises in Tamil Nadu Secretariat ahead of the floor test. The Assembly proceedings are scheduled to commence at 9:30 am. For the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu, the floor test will be telecast live. MLAs have started arriving at the Assembly premises.

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The opposition DMK, which has 59 MLAs, is likely to abstain from the trust vote and walk out of the Assembly during the voting.

All rebel AIADMK MLAs have arrived at the Legislative Assembly together.

AIADMK MLAs arrive at the residence of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

How do numbers stack up for Vijay in Assembly?

Right now, TVK has 107 seats (after Chief Minister Vijay abdicated the Tiruchirappali East seat) in the assembly. The party also has the support of 13 MLAs of Congress, IUML, VCK, CPI and CPM.

However, TVK MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi has been restrained by the Madras High Court from taking part in the floor test as an MLA. This has reduced one MLA who can help Vijay pass the floor test. AMMK MLA S Kamaraj has extended his support to Vijay’s TVK, changing his stance from his earlier forgery allegations.

The Madras High Court has barred the TVK MLA—who won the Tirupattur seat by a margin of just one vote—from participating in the floor test. TVK MLA Srinivas Sethupathi has challenged the Madras High Court's verdict in the Supreme Court and has sought an urgent hearing.

Rebellion erupts within AIADMK ahead of floor test

A rebellion erupted within the AIADMK ahead of the floor test; a dissident faction led by senior leaders VC Shanmugam and SP Velumani has announced its support for the TVK.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has issued a whip to the MLAs, directing them to vote against the TVK; consequently, the threat of disqualification now looms over any MLA who potentially engages in cross-voting.

S Kamaraj, the sole MLA from the AMMK, had publicly declared his support for the TVK right inside the Assembly on Tuesday, following which AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran expelled S. Kamaraj from the party.

TVK chief Vijay proved the numbers to the Governor, after the party, which won 108 seats in the elections, gained support from Congress (five seats), along with the CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML, which contribute two seats each. The coalition's strength currently stands at 121 seats, which helped Vijay take the oath as the Chief Minister.

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