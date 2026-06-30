Siya mentioned Chetan's name to Ketan Agarwal days before murder, he suspected an affair

Pune:

In another twist in the sensational murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, police have revealed that he had repeatedly expressed doubts to his family about his fiance, Siya Goyal, suspecting that she was involved in a relationship with another man before his alleged killing at the Lohagad Fort.

It has also been found that Siya had mentioned Chetan Chaudhary, her alleged lover with whom she plotted Ketan's murder, to her fiance on multiple occasions during their conversations.

According to police, Ketan had questioned his family on multiple occasions about whether they had conducted a thorough background check on Siya before finalising the marriage.

How Ketan suspected Siya's affair

Vishal Agarwal, Ketan's father, told the police that his son told them that Siya's phone was often busy whenever he called and that she frequently mentioned the name of co-accused Chetan Chaudhary during their conversations, leading him to suspect that the two were having an affair.

Ketan (26) was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18 by his fiance Siya Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22). The couple was scheduled to marry in November this year. Both accused have since been arrested and remanded to police custody until July 3.

Ketan questioned family about Siya's background

A police official said Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, stated in his complaint that his son had repeatedly raised concerns about Siya's closeness to Chaudhary. However, the family had reassured him that there was likely nothing to worry about, as Siya's family was related to theirs.

Investigators further revealed that Siya had allegedly sabotaged the couple's planned pre-wedding trip to Bali, Indonesia. After the trip was cancelled on June 6, Ketan reportedly complained to his father that Siya frequently picked fights over minor issues.

His father advised him that her behaviour could be due to her young age and assured him that the family would counsel her.

Previous murder attempt

Police also alleged that Siya had made an earlier attempt on Ketan's life during a visit to Lohagad Fort on June 14, four days before the alleged murder. Investigators claim she tried to push him off the same cliff, but he managed to grab hold of a bush and save himself.

When Ketan questioned what had happened, Siya allegedly raised a false alarm about a snake, making it appear that she had rescued him.

After returning from the fort that day, Ketan once again asked his father whether a proper inquiry had been conducted into Siya's background before the engagement. Despite his concerns, the family continued to reassure him.

According to police, the match between Ketan and Siya had been arranged through a common relative of the Agarwal and Goyal families, and the couple got engaged at a hotel in Pune in February this year.

Also read: Pune businessman's father suspects Siya's family involved in son's murder