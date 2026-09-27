Two men die after chemical exposure inside Mumbai public toilet

Mumbai:

Two men died after allegedly inhaling a suspected toxic chemical inside a public toilet in Mumbai's Ram Mandir East area in the early hours of Sunday, September 27. The incident took place near Parsi Panchayat Gate, close to Mrunaltai Bridge. According to civic officials, locals reported a strong chemical smell inside the public toilet and informed the authorities after two people were found suffering from suffocation.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Prabhakar Dhanivar and 18-year-old Bhavin Desai. Both men were taken to a nearby civic-run Trauma Care Hospital after they reportedly became unconscious inside the public toilet. According to information provided by the concerned hospital doctor, the two men were brought to the hospital at around midnight. Doctors subsequently declared both of them dead at around 3:49 am.

The incident was reported to civic authorities at around 8:30 am on September 27. Following the report, emergency and civic agencies were mobilised to the location. The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, 108 Ambulance services, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and BMC ward staff were sent to the spot to assess the situation and respond to the reported chemical smell.

Strong chemical smell reported inside public toilet

According to locals, the two men suffered suffocation after a strong chemical smell was noticed inside the public toilet. Civic officials said the exact nature of the suspected chemical and the source of the smell were not immediately known.

The incident occurred at a public toilet near the Parsi Panchayat Gate, close to Mrunaltai Bridge in the Ram Mandir East area. The location falls in Mumbai's western suburbs. The suspected chemical exposure prompted the mobilisation of several agencies, including the fire brigade and pollution control officials.

At this stage, authorities have not confirmed what chemical may have been present inside the toilet. It is also not immediately clear how the substance entered the premises or whether it accumulated inside the enclosed space.

MPCB, fire brigade and police involved in probe

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and BMC ward staff were among the agencies involved after the incident was reported. A 108 Ambulance was also deployed as part of the emergency response.

The available information indicates that the two men were taken to the hospital after suffering breathing difficulties and suffocation. Doctors at the Trauma Care Hospital declared them brought dead. The hospital information identified the deceased as Prabhakar Dhanivar and Bhavin Desai.

Officials are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the source of the suspected chemical smell and what caused the two men to suffer severe breathing difficulties inside the public toilet.

Exact cause and source of chemical remain unclear

While the initial information points towards suspected chemical inhalation and suffocation, authorities have not yet confirmed the substance involved or established that a specific chemical leak was responsible for the deaths. The exact cause of death will depend on the findings of the investigation and relevant medical procedures.

Further details are awaited from the agencies investigating the incident. Authorities are also expected to ascertain how the suspected chemical came to be present inside the public toilet and whether any other people were exposed to it.

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