Maharashtra CM Fadnavis declares drought in 265 talukas, announces measures to address crisis

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a major decision and declared drought in 265 talukas of the state. He declared drought in 265 of the state's 358 talukas, or approximately 75 percent of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis describes drought-like situation in Latur as extremely serious

Earlier this week, Fadnavis described the drought-like situation in Latur and Dharashiv in Marathwada region as "extremely serious", saying the two districts received only half the normal rainfall this year, and promised all possible assistance to the affected farmers. He visited Nilanga tehsil of Latur which is reeling under water shortage and crop losses, and interacted with farmers. He later visited parts of Dharashiv district, and also inspected soybean crops in Barshi area of Solapur district in Western Maharashtra.



Crop loss surveys were a mere formality and being conducted as a procedural requirement though the devastation was already evident, Fadnavis said. "We have gathered all the reports and are taking action accordingly. The government has taken the drought situation very seriously and has started working. We are going to help the farmers, and our loan waiver scheme is also operational and will not be stopped. We are arranging water and fodder as well," he said.

The chief minister also announced various measures to combat drought in the state and such measures include:

Exemption in land revenue

Restructuring of crop loans

Prohibition on recovery of loans related to agriculture

Discount on existing electricity bills of farm pumps

(The electricity bill for electric pumps with 7.5 horsepower capacity is already waived, now electric pumps with more capacity are also exempt)

Discount in exam fees of school/college students

More jobs will be started by relaxing the rules under the Employment Guarantee Scheme

Drinking tankers where necessary

Electricity connection of farmers' farm pumps in deficient villages will not be cut off

Farmers/farm laborers dependent on grain cultivation

Animal fodder will be provided

Water saving works will be carried out on a large scale

Planning of drinking water and water for animals will continue as per previous order

Ordered all District Collectors to complete Panchnama process immediately

Order to collect photos and GPS showing condition of crops

Why is drought declared in a state?

In India, when a state faces a drought, the state government declares it. The central government can only provide guidelines to the state in this matter. There can be many reasons for declaring a drought, including:

These include lack of rainfall, damage to agriculture, water crisis and serious impact on the lives of common people. The most common cause of drought is a severe lack of rainfall, which impacts agriculture. Furthermore, the most significant cause of drought is socio-economic factors. Migration of people in search of employment creates food shortages. All these factors contribute to drought.

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