23-year-old Pune man killed by friends, body dumped on Beed hill

Pune:

A 23-year-old man from Pune was allegedly strangled to death by two of his friends, who later transported his body in a four-wheeler and dumped it in a hilly area of Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Abhishek Namdev Karkambe, a resident of Shikrapur in Pune district. The two accused have been arrested, while police are investigating the motive behind the killing, which is yet to be established.

Accused allegedly took Abhishek on outing

According to police, the two accused visited Abhishek's house in Shikrapur and took him along on the pretext of going out. They allegedly strangled him to death before transporting his body in a four-wheeler to Ashti tehsil in Beed district. The area is located around 200 km from Pune.

The accused allegedly dumped Abhishek's body into dense shrubs along Kanifnath Ghat on the Beed-Ahilyanagar state highway before fleeing the spot. Police said the circumstances surrounding the alleged killing and the sequence of events are part of the ongoing investigation.

Father questioned friends after Abhishek went missing

When Abhishek did not return home, his father confronted the two friends who had allegedly taken him along. According to police, the two men gave evasive and misleading answers when questioned about his whereabouts.

The case came to light after Ambhora police in Beed were alerted on Friday morning about an unidentified body spotted at Kanifnath Ghat. A police team reached the location, recovered the body and began efforts to establish the identity of the deceased.

Body identified through photographs circulated online

After recovering the body, police kept it at the Kada Primary Health Centre and circulated photographs on social media to help establish the identity of the deceased. The man was subsequently identified as Abhishek Karkambe from Shikrapur.

Following the identification, Abhishek's father lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday. Based on the complaint, police arrested the victim's two friends and registered an FIR against them.

Motive behind killing yet to be established

Police are now investigating the alleged murder and questioning the two arrested accused to determine the reason behind the killing. The motive was not immediately clear, and police have not yet disclosed further details about what may have led to the alleged attack.

The investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of Abhishek's death, the events leading up to it and the exact role of the two accused in the alleged killing and disposal of the body.

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