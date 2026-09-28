Parvesh Verma slap row: Delhi Police registers NCR on Saheb Singh's complaint

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has taken legal action against Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma and registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) after he slapped a person during his inspection of a road in national capital's Tilak Nagar area on Sunday, said sources on Monday.

The NCR was registered based on the complaint of Saheb Singh, who has claimed to be an associated of Aam Aadmi Party's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh. However, sources have clarified that no first information report (FIR) has been registered in the matter yet.

A non-cognizable report (NCR) is an official record in which the police mention about minor and less serious offense under which they cannot arrest without a warrant or launch an investigation without a direct permission from the magistrate.

Saheb Singh's allegations

Saheb Singh, who was slapped by Verma, handles the social media accounts of Jarnail Singh. He alleged Verma had snatched his phone, while he was making a video showing the damaged condition of the road. He even accused that Verma's supporters threatened to kill him and had misbehaved with him.

"We had come here for an inspection after Parvesh Verma called the MLA and asked him to show where the road was damaged," Saheb told news agency PTI. "His security personnel held my hand and grabbed me by the neck, trying to press it, and pulled me away. Three-four BJP workers were also with him. They also misbehaved with me, raised their hands at me and threatened to kill me."

Jarnail Singh, along with other AAP leaders and MLAs, has demanded action against Verma. He even claimed that Verma was accompanied by several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the inspection and had misbehaved with them.

"The minister became agitated and, in his agitation, slapped our colleague who was recording the video, and then fled from here. Some local BJP workers were also with him, and they too fled along with the minister. I want to ask whether this is the conduct of the BJP and whether a minister will indulge in such acts, in the manner of goons," he told PTI.

Verma's clarifications

However, Verma has clarified his position and said his family was abused by Saheb, which prompted him to slap him. He also targeted Jarnail Singh and other AAP leaders, saying the previous government had failed to carry out the development works in the national capital.

"That person is not any Gen-Z. He is a goon who has an FIR registered against him for assaulting a MCD official three months back. He was arrested also," he said in a video message on X earlier in the day.

Verma has also received support from many BJP leaders and MLAs, who have claimed that Saheb is a 'habitual' offender.

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