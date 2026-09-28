Yashvir Singh settles for silver medal in men's javelin at Asian Games 2026, Rohit Yadav grabs bronze

The men's javelin event at the Asian Games 2026 came to an end, and the Indian contingent brought home two medals in the sport. Despite leading for most of the event, Yashvir Singh eventually slipped into second place and had to settle for a silver medal, while Rohit Yadav won a bronze. Sri Lanka's Pathirage finished in first place in the event, with a brilliant 88.55 metre throw.

It is interesting to note that for half the event, Yashvir Singh was leading the charts, but it was Pathirage’s fourth attempt that helped him secure the gold medal. By the third attempt, Rohit Yadav was in first place with an effort of 84.35m, with Yashvir in second with 83.56m as India continues to rack up medals in athletics

He was followed by Pathirage in third with 83.34 metres, and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in fourth with an effort of 80.29 metres. While a gold medal looked likely for India, Pathirage’s fourth attempt spoilt the party for the nation.

Pathirage continued his brilliant run of form and recorded a throw of 88.33 metres and followed it up with an 88.55-metre throw in his final attempt.

Vithya Ramraj speaks after breaking PT Usha’s national record

Earlier in the day, Vithya Ramraj scripted history for India. She clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 400m hurdles race, and clocking 54.75 seconds in the race, she broke the 42-year-old long-standing record of P. T. Usha.

It is worth noting that P. T. Usha had recorded a time of 55.42 seconds at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics; the record stood for two decades before it was finally broken by Vithya today. Speaking on the same, she came forward and opened up on her performance.

“I know about it (breaking the national record); I am so happy. In the previous Asian Games, it was my first event; my coach was not with me then, but today, my coach is here. God is with me, my coach is with me, so that made the track feel marvellous,” Vithya Ramraj said after achieving the massive feat.

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