Reforms, Aatmanirbhar push top agenda at PM Modi's high-level meet with Union Secretaries | Details

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with secretaries to the Government of India at Seva Teerth, focusing on accelerating governance reforms, strengthening Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and enhancing coordination across ministries to deliver greater impact for citizens.

The deliberations centred on two key priorities: reducing regulatory burdens to improve ease of doing business and ease of living, and advancing India's self-reliance agenda through targeted policy interventions and institutional reforms.

During the meeting, secretaries presented the major initiatives being undertaken by their respective ministries and departments in line with these priorities.



They outlined the steps being taken to translate the Prime Minister's vision into measurable outcomes, while also discussing sector-specific challenges and future strategies to further improve governance and public service delivery.

PM Modi advocates inter-ministerial collaboration

Emphasising a “Whole-of-Government Approach,” the Prime Minister called for breaking departmental silos and strengthening inter-ministerial collaboration to ensure seamless policy implementation. He also underscored the need for extensive use of the PM GatiShakti platform to enable integrated planning, improve coordination among departments, and facilitate evidence-based decision-making.

Prime Minister Modi further urged secretaries to remain focused on the tangible impact of government initiatives on people's lives, stressing that policies and programmes must ultimately translate into meaningful improvements in the daily lives of citizens and ensure that the benefits of governance reach the widest possible section of society.

PM Modi ambitious plan of developed nation

The Centre is continuing to push its long-term reform agenda as it works towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, the year the country marks 100 years of Independence.

PM Modi has repeatedly highlighted that the next decade will play a crucial role in achieving this vision. He has stressed the need for sustained reforms across sectors to improve governance, strengthen the economy and create better opportunities for citizens.

PM Modi’s meeting with secretaries took place around a month after a gathering of the Council of Ministers, where he outlined the government's priorities for the coming years.

During the Council of Ministers' meeting, PM Modi said the government would continue to focus on improving the 'ease of living' for people, enhancing the 'ease of doing business' and expanding employment and growth opportunities for young people.

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