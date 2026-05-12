Tamil Nadu trust vote showdown: AIADMK issues whip warning rebels over support to Vijay's TVK

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled to convene today for a crucial trust vote that will decide the future of Chief Minister Vijay’s government. The floor test is being seen as the first major political and constitutional challenge for the actor-turned-politician since taking office.

Amid the crucial development, the AIADMK has issued a whip to its MLAs, directing them to follow the party’s stance. AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai said any legislator defying the whip could face action under the anti-defection law, including possible disqualification.

"The AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Legislative Party, EPS has appointed the official whip. Any AIADMK Legislative Assembly member who acts in violation of the orders issued by this whip will undoubtedly be subject to the anti-defection law under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. During a confidence vote against the government in the Legislative Assembly, if a member votes against the party's official whip directive, abstains from participating in the vote, or remains neutral, it will be considered defection,” Inbadurai posted on X.

No provision of separate whip

As a AIADMK faction led by CV Shanmugam has extended support to Vijay-led TVK, Inbadurai said no separate whip can be issued by any other group and MLA's position will be forfeited if he tried to confront party’s position on the trust vote.

“No individual can appoint a separate whip merely because they are acting as a separate group or claiming that a majority of MLAs support them. Such an action would be legally invalid...Therefore, if disqualification proceedings are initiated under the anti-defection law against any AIADMK MLA who acts in violation of the AIADMK's official whip directive, the MLA's position will be forfeited—that is the legal position!" the post added.

CM Vijay meets AIADMK rebel faction

CM Vijay on Tuesday held discussions with dissident AIADMK leaders CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani ahead of the highly anticipated confidence vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The interaction has further fuelled rumours of growing cracks within the AIADMK, as the rebel camp appears to be aligning itself more closely with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Sources indicated that Shanmugam and Velumani informed Vijay that their faction enjoys the support of over 30 MLAs, who are reportedly willing to stand by the TVK-led government during Wednesday’s floor test. However, it remains to be seen whether the rebel faction can muster a three-fourths majority to circumvent the anti-defection law.

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