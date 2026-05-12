Rift in Tamil Nadu government already? Vijay under fire from allies for appointing astrologer as adviser

Chennai:

Hours after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay appointed astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for political affairs, allies within the ruling bloc have expressed clear discomfort with the move. The decision has triggered criticism from several partner parties, who have questioned why an astrologer has been given a formal advisory role in the government setup.

The new found allies call appointment ‘unacceptable’

Strong reactions came quickly from within the ruling alliance. Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil questioned the logic of appointing an astrologer to an official post, asking why such a role was needed in the first place.

"Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position ?? Can any one explain,” Senthil wrote. Similarly, leaders from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) also opposed the decision. Party general secretary D Ravikumar said the appointment goes against the idea of a secular government and should be reconsidered.

"This is unacceptable in a secular government. The Honorable Chief Minister should reconsider this. It is the government's duty to foster a scientific outlook. Ricky Radhan Pandit, who has been announced today as the political wing secretary of the Chief Minister, is fundamentally an astrologer,” Ravikumar wrote on X.

Another senior CPM leader also criticised the move, saying government positions should not be used in a way that promotes superstition or undermines scientific thinking.

“Appointing such a person as an officer at government expense will only serve to increase faith in astrology among the people... This appointment by the government is unacceptable! It is also unacceptable that he will provide political advice," CPM's Central Committee member Shanmugam P wrote.

Who is Radhan Pandit Vettrivel?

Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, who has now been appointed as OSD, is known in political circles as both an astrologer and a political adviser linked to Joseph Vijay’s party.

During the recent election campaign, he was closely associated with the leadership and was even credited by supporters for predicting the party’s strong performance.

He was among the first people to visit Vijay’s residence during the counting process when the party performed better than expected in several constituencies.

Reportedly, Vettrivel has previously advised several political figures in Tamil Nadu over the years. His name has earlier been linked with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Rift in Tamil Nadu government already?

The controversy comes shortly after the formation of a fragile governing arrangement in the state. Vijay’s party secured 108 seats in the 234-member assembly but fell short of a majority. The government was formed after support from Congress, Left parties including CPI(M), and VCK, who extended backing to help Vijay take oath as Chief Minister.

Now, the astrologer appointment has become the latest point of friction between the allies, exposing early cracks in the coalition.

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