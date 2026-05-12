PM Modi calls for energy-saving steps amid global crisis, but countries have enforced even stricter curbs

New Delhi:

An appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people to save fuel and avoid unnecessary travel has sparked political debate in India. While some questioned the intent behind the message, others linked it to fears of a possible energy crunch. But a look at global developments shows a very different picture. Many countries are already enforcing strict measures to reduce fuel and electricity consumption.

Around 40 countries moving beyond appeals to restrictions According to international energy data trackers, nearly 40 countries have gone beyond simple awareness campaigns and introduced restrictions to manage fuel and power usage.

These include limits on vehicle movement, fuel rationing systems, controlled electricity usage, and even rules on air-conditioner temperatures in offices and public buildings. The measures reflect growing concern over global energy stability, as supply chains remain under pressure.

Why energy pressure is rising worldwide

Experts say the global energy situation is being affected by multiple factors at the same time. Tensions in the Middle East, risks around key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, rising shipping costs, LNG supply pressure, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict have all disrupted supply chains.

Because of this, many governments fear that even a short disruption could push oil prices sharply higher and trigger wider economic problems.

Countries already enforcing strict daily-life restrictions

Several countries have already introduced strong steps that directly affect daily life:

In Pakistan, a shorter work week, reduced office operations, limits on foreign travel, and early market closures have been introduced to save energy.

Sri Lanka has seen school closures, public holidays, fuel rationing through QR codes, and even military deployment at fuel stations during peak shortages.

Jordan has restricted vehicle use in some areas and promoted carpooling to reduce fuel demand.

Several countries, including Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Panama, and Tanzania, have also introduced travel restrictions or fuel control measures.

AC temperature limits become common

Energy saving rules have also reached household appliances, especially air-conditioning. Bangladesh has capped office ACs at 25°C, while Malaysia has set a 24°C limit. Thailand and Sri Lanka have fixed 26°C settings in many workplaces.

Singapore has encouraged reduced AC usage and greater reliance on fans to cut electricity consumption. In Jordan, AC use in government offices has been restricted.

Transport sector hit hard in many countries

Transport has become one of the most heavily regulated sectors under energy-saving plans. At least 18 countries have introduced measures such as odd-even vehicle rules, fuel rationing, speed limits, and restrictions on private vehicle use.

In South Korea, odd-even rules apply in the public sector. Sri Lanka uses QR codes for fuel distribution. Myanmar has asked citizens to use vehicles on alternate days, while Bangladesh has placed limits on fuel purchases.

Some countries are also promoting electric vehicles with incentives and encouraging public transport instead of private travel. Many governments have launched awareness drives asking people to adopt small energy-saving habits.

Australia has started the “Every Little Bit Helps” campaign, urging citizens to reduce unnecessary electricity use and travel. South Korea has promoted steps like using stairs instead of lifts and limiting AC use in offices. Singapore has launched “Let’s Save Energy Together” to encourage households and businesses to reduce consumption.

India in a relatively stable position?

India is not currently facing a fuel rationing situation like some other countries. However, the government remains cautious because the country imports nearly 85% of its crude oil needs. If global prices rise sharply or supply routes are disrupted, the impact could be significant on inflation, transport costs and everyday essentials.

This is why the government’s focus on saving fuel and reducing unnecessary consumption is being seen as a preventive step rather than a crisis response. Experts warn that the biggest risk is not just higher fuel prices but a broader supply shock.

If key shipping routes are disrupted or production is affected, it could impact food supply, aviation, transport systems and overall inflation worldwide.