Peace agreement in limbo? US, Iran trade strikes over attack on vessel in Hormuz

Washington:

Tensions once again escalated in the Middle East on Friday after the United States (US) and Iran traded military strikes days after they agreed upon a framework to end the conflict in the region that has massively disrupted global supply chains and caused widespread disruptions.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the American military targeted Iran in response to its attack on a commercial vessel (M/V Ever Lovely), while it was transiting through the Strait of Hormuz near the coast of Oman on June 25.

Iran's missile and drone sites, and coastal radar sites were targeted, the CENTCOM said, calling Iran's Thursday's actions an "unwarranted aggression" and has "undermined freedom of navigation".

"CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait," the statement read. "The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect."

Iran hits back, targets US sites in Gulf

Retaliating to the American strikes, Iran targeted US sites in the Gulf region, but did not provide details. The US has not acknowledged the strikes, either. "If the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader than this," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Telegram.

Hormuz remains a point of friction between the US and Iran, with the latter suggesting that the critical waterway will be governed by it. However, Washington has maintained that Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of global crude passes, should remain open.

President Donald Trump, who denounced the Thursday's Iranian strikes, had earlier warned Iran about Hormuz and said targeting vessels is a "foolish violation" of the peace agreement. Vice President JD Vance also had warned that the US will respond to the Iranian attacks with "violence".

But responding to Trump and Vance's threats, Iran reiterated that the Hormuz will continue to be governed by it. "This is not a violation of the ceasefire; it is ceasefire management," Ebrahim Azizi, who heads the Iranian parliament's national security commission, said.

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