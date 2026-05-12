Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis pushes officials to plan fuel consumption cuts following PM Modi's appeal

Mumbai:

In the wake of escalating global uncertainties, including the Iran crisis, the Maharashtra government has stepped up efforts to tighten administrative expenditure and promote energy conservation, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to prepare a comprehensive plan aimed at reducing fuel consumption and overall government expenditure across all departments. The directive emphasises a structured review of operational practices, including identifying areas where fuel savings can be achieved, expanding the use of electric vehicles in official work, and increasing reliance on online meetings to reduce travel costs.

CM Fadnavis has also instructed departments to evaluate the necessity of foreign visits, with a clear push to cancel or defer non-essential international travel. A detailed blueprint covering these measures has been asked to be prepared and presented at the state cabinet meeting scheduled for May 14, where further decisions will be taken.

Ministries launch several measures

Even before formal government orders are issued, several ministries and departments have already begun implementing cost-cutting measures. Non-essential foreign trips are being cancelled, and administrative efforts to reduce fuel usage and operational expenses are underway across various offices.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar cancelled a proposed visit to the Cannes Film Festival. Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai also called off a planned European trip with his family. In another development, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar cancelled a study tour to Japan that was scheduled to include 12 legislators.

Within the state government, these decisions are being seen as a direct endorsement of the Prime Minister’s call for fiscal prudence. Ministers and departments are increasingly signalling that in the current global and economic environment, curbing unnecessary expenditure is both a policy priority and a symbolic commitment to responsible governance.

PM Modi’s appeal to citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to refrain from activities that impose a burden on foreign reserves, citing growing pressure on global energy supplies due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking at a large public event in Hyderabad, he appealed to people to postpone foreign travel plans and avoid purchasing gold for the next one year.

He reiterated the same message the following day during the inauguration of the Sardardham hostel complex in Vadodara. The Prime Minister noted that Indians have historically responded responsibly to such appeals during times of national crisis, including periods of war or global uncertainty.

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