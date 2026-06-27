'First US President to be honoured this way': Trump thanks India for renaming road after him in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) thanked India after a road in Telangana's capital city of Hyderabad was named after him, calling it an "unprecedented honour". The 80-year-old Republican leader also shared a photo on his social media account, expressing his gratitude.

"The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India — The first U.S. President to ever be honored in this way. Thank you!" the two-time US President said in a post on Truth Social.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL)US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post.

The road adjoining the US Consulate in Hyderabad, which is close of multiple American tech firms such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft, was earlier called the 'US Consulate Road'. However, it was renamed to 'Donald Trump Avenue' on Tuesday.

The commemorative plaque was unveiled in a ceremony, which marked the 250th anniversary of American independence, that was attended US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramara.

Several other senior Telangana officials were also present at the 'Freedom 250' event, which was aimed at increasing the cooperation and further improving the bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the event, Gor acknowledged Hyderabad's increasing importance in the India-US bilateral relationship, while underscoring Hyderabad's contribution to the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum," Gor said. "With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone."

Meanwhile, Vikramara said the relationship between the US and Telangana is a "deep cultural bond", and their partnership is rapidly expanding. He said Telangana is looking to further strengthen the bilateral ties with the US.

"The plaque officially naming the road near the Consulate after US President Donald Trump was unveiled alongside US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Consul General Lara Williams," the Telangana deputy chief minister said on X (formerly). "Appreciate the US Consulate for honoring regional heritage through their new building design."

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