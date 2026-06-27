Venezuela jolted by another earthquake of 4.7 magnitude two days after monster quakes kill 920

This latest Friday tremor comes just days after a devastating pair of powerful earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday evening. Those initial shocks caused widespread destruction, leaving parts of Caracas heavily damaged and claiming the lives of at least 920 people.
While full details on any additional damage or casualties from Friday's quake are still emerging, the event has complicated ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.
Death toll mounts to 920, search on for missing continues
Desperate Venezuelans took the search for missing loved ones into their own hands on Friday as the human toll from back-to-back earthquakes climbed to at least 920 dead and more than 3,300 injured. Citizens digging through the rubble of their homes reported a severe scarcity of government rescue teams in the hardest-hit areas, contrasting sharply with official claims of a robust state response.
The lack of official assistance has compounded families' desperation as the critical window to find buried survivors rapidly closes. By Friday, nearly 48 hours had passed since the devastating magnitude-7.2 and 7.5 quakes struck late Wednesday. Aid agencies consider the first 48 to 72 hours to be the golden window for retrieving survivors alive, a timeframe that only extends if those trapped have access to food and water.
Amid the local gridlock, a massive international relief effort is gaining momentum. More than two dozen rescue teams from around the globe have either landed in Venezuela or are scheduled to arrive shortly to assist in the race against time.
Government forces began distributing food and water to survivors in La Guaira as acting President Delcy Rodríguez assured the public that her administration was working tirelessly to mount a comprehensive response.
While Rodriguez welcomed the arrival of international rescuers and humanitarian aid, she also announced that La Guaira had been militarised to maintain order and that further assistance was en route. However, local residents expressed growing frustration, stating that the current relief efforts represent only a small fraction of what is urgently needed on the ground.
Also read: Videos depict panic, destruction, and horror after two earthquakes rattle Venezuela