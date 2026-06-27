Venezuela jolted by another earthquake of 4.7 magnitude two days after monster quakes kill 920

Caracas:

A new magnitude-4.9 earthquake has struck off the northern coast of Venezuela, adding fresh anxiety to a region already reeling from a massive disaster. According to the earthquake tracking organisation EMSC, the tremor occurred 61 kilometres (36 miles) northwest of Maracay. Local witnesses reported feeling the tremors clearly in both Maracay and the capital city of Caracas.

This latest Friday tremor comes just days after a devastating pair of powerful earthquakes struck the country on Wednesday evening. Those initial shocks caused widespread destruction, leaving parts of Caracas heavily damaged and claiming the lives of at least 920 people.

While full details on any additional damage or casualties from Friday's quake are still emerging, the event has complicated ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

Death toll mounts to 920, search on for missing continues