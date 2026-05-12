Varun Chakravarthy injury update: Will KKR star turn up for crucial IPL 2026 game against RCB?

New Delhi:

Kolkata Knight Riders are sweating over Varun Chakravarthy's injury as they gear up to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their 11th clash of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Wednesday, May 12. Chakravarthy has found his form back in the last few IPL matches after having a horrendous T20 World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

Chakravarthy is a major doubt for KKR for their clash against the RCB. He suffered an injury to his leg during KKR's clash against the Delhi Capitals in Delhi. He was troubled by the pain during his spell and walked off the field with difficulty after being subbed out.

To make the matters worse, the spinner was seen walking with a stick in the team hotel ahead of KKR's clash against the defending champions in Raipur.

Shane Watson drops update on Varun, confirms he is doubtful

Meanwhile, KKR assistant coach Shane Watson dropped an update on Chakravarthy's fitness, confirming that they are hoping for him to play the RCB game. "Varun Chakravarthy is still being monitored at the moment," Watson said on the spinner during the pre-match press conference.

"Obviously he’s been sore. In the last two games he was in a lot of pain. Even though he still bowled incredibly well, to see where he started off in the season to where he’s ended up getting to has been incredible to see," he added.

Watson speaks on Pathirana

The former Australia all-rounder also spoke on Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who joined the squad in mid-April but has not played a single game so far. "Pathirana continues to push his case. He’s fit and ready to go. But, with the way our team’s been set up, it’s been hard for him to get into the playing 11 or 12. To be able to know that a player of that calibre is ready to make his mark gives our group a lot of confidence," he said.

KKR look for fifth straight win

The Knight Riders began the IPL 2026 on a horrific note after tallying just one point from their first six matches, and that came due to a washout against the Punjab Kings. However, KKR have seemingly found a second wind to their campaign, having bagged four straight wins to stand a decent chance of reaching the playoffs.

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