NEET UG 2026 paper leak: CBI takes over probe, NTA officials to be questioned

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over probe on NEET UG 2026 paper leak. The Rajasthan SOG has arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya. The SOG also detained a family member of a NEET candidate over alleged involvement in NEET paper leak. Meanwhile, Centre has ordered CBI probe on NEET paper leak.

Over 22 lakh students appeared for NEET held on May 3. As per reports, the Rajasthan SOG found a handwritten suggestion paper whose 120 questions matched with the actual NEET paper. The investigators found around 90 Biology questions and 30 Chemistry questions matched with the actual NEET paper.

NEET re-exam date

NEET UG re-exam 2026 is likely to be held in June. In 2024, when NEET UG got cancelled, the re-exam was held on June 23. So, students can expect NEET re-exam to be held in June.

Re-NEET registration, admit card

As per NTA, no fresh registration required for re-NEET. The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources, NTA in a post on X mentioned.

Expert's take on NEET cancellation

Praneet Mungali, Educationist, Sanskriti Group of Schools, Pune - "The cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has produced major uncertainty for students who have spent multiple years preparing for the test. Institutions must establish effective communication methods while maintaining examination fairness and assessment transparency. The examination process creates additional stress for both candidates and their families because of its delays and misunderstandings. Students experience their most vital academic period of life which requires educational institutions to establish trust through strong administration combined with understanding of their needs and ongoing support."

Vipin Sharma, Physics Wala teacher - "This is bad news for teachers, students, and parents. Children work hard for years, and then the paper gets cancelled like this. There should be a solid system like the one for JEE."

NEET aspirant - "The NTA has taken a good decision because what happened was an injustice to the hard working candidates... Those who cheated should not get admission in the medical colleges...," as reported by news agency ANI.

NEET helpline numbers

Candidates may contact NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2026@nta.ac.in for updates on NEET exam 2026.

Also Read: Why NEET UG exam 2026 got cancelled? Paper leak masterminds arrested, links traced to Rajasthan- top updates