Capgemini closes Bengaluru daycare over toddlers' abuse, says wellbeing, safety remains priority

Bengaluru:

Capgemini on Thursday temporarily shut its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru after videos allegedly showing toddlers being subjected to abuse sparked widespread outrage and triggered a police investigation. Issuing a statement, Capgemini said, “Prioritising the interests of its employees, the company has stated that it is cooperating with the police investigation into the matter and has decided to keep the daycare facility closed for the time being.”

Here’s what Capgemini said on daycare controversy

It added, “Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility.”

The development comes after some of the disturbing videos surfaced online allegedly showing children as young as two-years-old being subjected to abusive treatment at the daycare centre operating inside Capgemini's Bengaluru campus.

Case registered, video is being examined: Police

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said an incident involving the abuse of children at a prominent IT company within the HAL police station limits has come to light. The information was received via a call to the Child Helpline. A case has been registered, and the video is being examined,” he said.

He added that the day-care facility was outsourced to a third party; details regarding them are being gathered. “It is also being investigated whether the company operating the day-care here runs similar facilities elsewhere, and if so, what the conditions are at those locations. A team led by a female DCP is being constituted to inspect all day-care centers, he said.

Visuals show toddlers being forced to sit inside a drum

The visuals purportedly showed toddlers being forced to sit inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine, having water sprayed into their mouths with a jet spray, and being locked inside bathrooms as punishment for crying.

These disturbing videos triggered widespread outrage, after which police registered an FIR against five women and launched an investigation into the alleged abuse. Officials are probing whether the incidents were isolated or part of a pattern of repeated mistreatment at the facility.

However, it remained unclear whether the daycare is directly operated by Capgemini or by an external service provider functioning from within the company's premises.

Case registered under juvenile justice act

The case was registered after the disturbing videos were reported to the Child Helpline, following which a formal complaint was filed. Based on the complaint, the HAL Police registered an FIR under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and launched an investigation.

The five accused have been identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Sindhu, Bhavani and Bindu, all of whom were employed at the daycare centre. They were taken into custody on Tuesday for questioning.

Police investigating extent of abuse

Police are now examining the videos to determine when the incidents took place and whether more children may have been subjected to similar abuse. Investigators are also trying to establish the exact circumstances under which the alleged acts occurred and whether there were any lapses in supervision at the daycare facility. The investigation is ongoing, and officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.

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