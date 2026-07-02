Will Sharad Pawar's NCP merge with Congress? Here's what the party chief clarifies

Mumbai:

In a significant development in Maharashtra politics, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday dismissed claims that his party is set to merge with the Congress. The development comes after senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed that the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP would soon merge with the Congress soon, stating that meetings with the party high command in Delhi were underway regarding this.

However, Sharad Pawar has now quashed all such speculation and stated that there is neither going to be a split in his party nor a merger with the Congress.

Sharad Pawar’s faction in May this year had ruled out any possibility of a merger with Ajit Pawar’s group, maintaining that the two sides had taken different political paths.

It is worth mentioning here that Sharad Pawar broke away from the Congress and formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 1999 and later in 2023, Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar, did the same to him by splitting his NCP.

Later, Ajit Pawar led a faction of MLAs to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, dividing the regional political party into two distinct factions.

The reports about talks of a possible merger with the Congress came amid recent political setbacks for regional satraps like Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray, whose MPs recently decided to form separate groups, leaving their parent parties.

Other reports suggested that discussions at the senior leadership level in New Delhi over a merger of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP with the Congress were in the final stages and progressed positively. However, Sharad Pawar denied all such claims.

The possibility of a Congress-NCP (SP) merger was discussed before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, however, the discussions, were put on hold due to the election campaign.