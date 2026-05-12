Tamil Nadu: Ruling TVK warns party cadres against putting up banners, placards that disrupt public

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has instructed its party workers not to place banners or placards in public areas if they create inconvenience for people or block traffic movement. The party issued the direction on Tuesday, stressing that public welfare remains its top priority. It also made clear that strict disciplinary action would be taken against anyone violating the order.

In a statement shared on X, TVK General Secretary and Minister N Anand said the leadership had given clear instructions to cadres to avoid causing any public disturbance through party-related displays.

He added that the directive had been issued with the approval of the party president and warned that members ignoring the order would face stringent action from the party.

“The Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam was founded with the sole aim of the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu. Everyone must remember that the esteemed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who is a victorious leader capable of being a member of the family of Tamil interests and who has earned the unanimous trust of the people of Tamil Nadu, has entrusted us with a great responsibility. We must journey towards that goal,” the X post in this regard read.

“Therefore, no party comrade shall place banners, posters, or anything of the sort anywhere—in streets, public places where people gather in large numbers, or in ways that cause hindrance to public movement or traffic—on occasions such as birthday celebrations or family events in a manner that inconveniences the general public. No one shall engage in any celebrations that cause hindrance to the public in any way. We hereby inform, with the approval of the party leader, that strict action will be taken against anyone who behaves in a manner that causes hindrance to the public through banners, celebrations, or anything else,” it added.

Dhinakaran removes party MLA for support to TVK

AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday removed the party’s only MLA, S Kamaraj, from the organisation after he extended support to the ruling TVK government in the Assembly.

In a statement, Dhinakaran said Kamaraj’s decision was taken unilaterally and violated party discipline. He added that the MLA’s support to the ruling party was against the stand of the organisation.

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