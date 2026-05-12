Vijay's astrologer Radhan Pandit Vettrivel appointed Officer on Special Duty to Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai:

Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, the astrologer of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister with immediate effect. Radhan is also a spokesperson for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

"Tamil Nadu Public Department issued an order appointing Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining," reads a press release.

Radhan Pandit had predicted TVK's victory

He has predicted 'tsunami victory' for the actor-politician's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the recent Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Radhan has described Vijay's horoscope as "extraordinary", even calling it a "tsunami horoscope", and claimed that the actor-politician would rise to the top, potentially becoming chief minister with a dominant vote share.

During exit polls, Pandit claimed that they are going to sweep the election by above 170 or above 140. "We are just ignoring these exit polls. I am sure we are going to sweep this election by above 170 or above 140. We studied very well. We had our personal survey. We are sure about a minimum 45% of vote-banking. It's not between 20-25 per cent... 108 hours to go for the election counting... 109th hour, we are going to take the oath. Our Vijay will become the Chief Minister extraordinarily...," Pandit told ANI.

Notably, the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election produced a major political change in the state. TVK emerged as a strong force by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. Although the party did not secure a clear majority on its own, it managed to form the government with the support of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and the Indian Union Muslim League.

Swearing-in time was changed on Radhan Pandit's advice

After Vijay's claim to form the government was reportedly rejected multiple times by the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath, he was eventually granted approval to form the government. Initially, Vijay had scheduled his swearing-in ceremony for 3:45 pm on May 10. However, following advice from astrologer and spiritual guru Radhan Pandit, the timing was later changed to 10:00 am.

It is said that throughout Vijay's political journey, Radhan has remained one of his close advisors. With Vijay now becoming Chief Minister, Radhan's political and administrative influence is also believed to have grown significantly.

In Tamil Nadu, Radhan Pandit is regarded as a prominent spiritual guru and astrologer. Well before the Assembly elections, he had reportedly predicted Vijay's victory. Apart from Vijay, several major political leaders in the state are also said to have sought his guidance over the years.

Reports further claim that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa often consulted Radhan Pandit before taking major decisions. He also shares astrological guidance through social media platforms. However, it remains unclear whether Radhan Pandit, who has reportedly been associated with astrology for nearly four decades, ever envisioned entering politics himself.

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