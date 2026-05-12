Some fell at feet of TVK begging for ministerial post: AIADMK slams MLAs for supporting CM Vijay

Chennai:

Soon after AIADMK faction led by senior MLAs SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam on Tuesday decided to support the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the party ina strongly worded post said the alliance of those who couldn't secure victory in their own districts has let loose a barrage of lies!

The AIADMK said 1,34,25,260 votes were cast for our party, for our alliance, for the two-leaves symbol, for #Edappadiyar, the people's Chief Minister! Having begged for and won victory on his turf, today you're turning against the very house that fed you, abandoning our party, our workers, and the allied parties that stood by us—BJP, PMK, AMMK—and their workers, just so you alone can live in power. Isn't that sheer cowardice?

Here's what AIADMK said

“The alliance of those who couldn't secure victory in their own districts has let loose a barrage of lies! Was it your grand plan, all these days, to drag out and parade a few rumors from the media about an alliance with DMK? The same media is reporting that all three of you went and fell at the feet of TVK begging for a ministerial post... Are you accepting that too? That's fine, didn't you say that's why we're heading to wag our tails at the ruling party? Then, will you also tell us what you privately discussed for half an hour yesterday with DMK's Senthil Balaji? Who are all of you to decide who the party should ally with? 1,34,25,260 votes were cast for our party, for our alliance, for the two-leaves symbol, for #Edappadiyar, the people's Chief Minister! Having begged for and won victory on his turf, today you're turning against the very house that fed you, abandoning our party, our workers, and the allied parties that stood by us—BJP, PMK, AMMK—and their workers, just so you alone can live in power. Isn't that sheer cowardice? If you're all such great leaders, what havoc did we wreak in your own districts? How many more years must the workers tolerate your arrogance of power, your landlord-like haughtiness? It is the esteemed party general secretary, revolutionary Tamil leader Thiru. @EPSTamilNadu who built and preserved this movement! It is for Edappadiyar that the workers toil! It is for Edappadiyar that the workers exist! This movement is not the plaything of a few assembly members. It is the workers' movement. Whenever this movement faced any problem, it is the workers' decision that has prevailed victorious. Even now, the workers have made their decision!,” the AIADMK said.

Shanmugam, others extend support to CM Vijay

Earlier in the day, Shanmugam said they would be meeting CM Vijay this afternoon to provide a letter supporting his government. He also alleged that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted to form a government with the support of DMK.

"We opposed his (Palaniswami) decision, since AIADMK was formed only to defeat DMK," he added. Shanmugam also demanded that Palaniswami should immediately convene the party's general council meeting. AIADMK won 47 seats in the recently held Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

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