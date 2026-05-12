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NEET UG Exam 2026 cancelled Live Updates: NEET paper leak master mind arrested; Centre orders CBI probe

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

NEET UG 2026 paper leak Live: NEET got cancelled following allegations of paper leak. Over 22 lakh students appeared for NEET held on May 3. Centre has ordered CBI probe.

NEET paper leak 2026 Live: NTA cancelled NEET.
NEET paper leak 2026 Live: NTA cancelled NEET. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 got cancelled following allegations of paper leak. The Rajasthan SOG has arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya. Over 22 lakh students appeared for NEET held on May 3. 

NTA in an official post on X mentioned, "in continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it." 

On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately, it added.  

 

Live updates :NEET UG 2026 cancelled Live Updates

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  • 1:56 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Not NEET, over 89 papers leaked in last 10 years: Congress

    Over NEET paper leak 2026, Congress in a post on X said, "The NEET paper has been leaked - the exam has been cancelled.

    Due to the cancellation of this exam, the hard work of nearly 22 lakh students, their families' money... everything has gone down the drain.

    This isn't the first time—in the 10 years under the Modi government, more than 89 papers have already been leaked.

    Paper leaks and exam irregularities have become the hallmark of the BJP government, where paper leak mafias, thriving under the government's patronage, are destroying students' futures.

    Every year, paper leaks shatter lakhs of dreams, devastate students' lives, but their pain is invisible to BJP leaders, because their own children are comfortably studying abroad.

    It's true—

    Narendra Modi and his government have hollowed out the examination system, where the aspirations of the youth are being strangled and the foundations of the nation are being weakened.

    They should feel ashamed."  

  • 1:20 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    'People who can't conduct an examination properly, can they run a government,' AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on NEET paper leak

    On NEET UG paper leak 2026,  AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "This is not the first time NEET exam paper leak has happened. This has happened four times. This only means that there is a collusion and political patronage. What is happening in this country? People who can't conduct an examination properly, who will they run a government? It is a case of complete collusion. My sympathies are with the aspirants. I want to tell them that this govt only understands the language of 'andolan', and Kejriwal will stand by them." 

  • 1:13 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Students show protest over NEET paper leak 2026

    Vinod Jakhar, National President of NSUI told ANI, "students from every corner of the nation are out on the streets. NEET aspirants are out on the streets. Where is the government? Today, the future of those who prepared for the NEET examination with utmost diligence and integrity has been sold off. I demand that the government take the strictest possible action against the culprits and ensure that anyone involved in this conspiracy receives severe punishment. Certain individuals of the government and the administration are involved in this matter. The government, specifically, Dharmendra Pradhan, must accept accountability for this failure and should tender his resignation. Our primary demand is that the National Testing Agency (NTA) be banned. We demand that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court. This is because we have no faith in the government." 

  • 1:07 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Former CM Ashok Gehlot on NEET UG paper leak 2026

    Former CM Ashok Gehlot in a post on X said, "the cancellation of the NEET (UG) entrance exam indicates that there was large-scale malpractice in this paper. The BJP government in Rajasthan deliberately tried to cover it up for two weeks and tampered with the future of the youth. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken a bold decision in the interest of the youth by canceling the exam and handing over the investigation to the CBI.

    The BJP government in Rajasthan had previously concealed the OMR sheet scam in the Employee Selection Board to avoid tarnishing the government's image. Due to weak prosecution, the accused in that case were even granted bail. Similarly, now an attempt was made to hide information about the NEET (UG) exam leak, and no FIR was even filed. Now the truth has come out, and the true face of the BJP government has been exposed." 

  • 1:02 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET paper leak master mind arrested

    The Rajasthan SOG has arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya. Over 22 lakh students appeared for NEET held on May 3.  

    - Reported by Manish Bhattacharya

  • 12:51 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    'NEET is now an auction': Rahul Gandhi on NEET paper leak

    On NEET paper leak, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said, "It's not an exam anymore—NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam." 

    "Over 22 lakh children studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace. This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks—48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence.

    Modi ji, when you pass the bill for every failure onto the public, the future of the poor's children gets included in that very bill.

    The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India's youth than the Modi government.

    I stand with India's youth. This is an incredibly difficult time—I know. But this system won't stay like this. Together, we'll change it," Gandhi in a post on X. 

  • 12:40 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET cancelled: Centre orders CBI probe

    The Government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein. NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires, read the NTA's post on X. 

  • 12:40 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET cancelled: Here's what NTA said

    On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately, NTA's post on X 

  • 12:39 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET paper leak: What investigators found

    As per reports, the Rajasthan SOG found a handwritten suggestion paper whose 120 questions matched with the actual NEET paper. The investigators found around 90 Biology questions and 30 Chemistry questions matched with the actual NEET paper.  

  • 12:38 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET paper leak row

    NEET UG 2026 was held on Sunday, May 3 and reports of possible paper leak has surfaced from Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has launched a detailed investigation into claims of NEET paper leak. 

  • 12:38 PM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NEET exam 2026 cancelled

    NEET UG exam 2026 got cancelled over allegations of paper leak. The Centre has ordered CBI probe into the following matter. 

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