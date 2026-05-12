NEET UG Exam 2026 cancelled Live Updates: NEET paper leak master mind arrested; Centre orders CBI probe

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 got cancelled following allegations of paper leak. The Rajasthan SOG has arrested NEET paper leak masterminds Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya. Over 22 lakh students appeared for NEET held on May 3.

NTA in an official post on X mentioned, "in continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it."

On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately, it added.