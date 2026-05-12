Seerat Kapoor slams troll calling her 'Allu Arjun's property': 'A woman is never…'

New Delhi:

Actress-model Seerat Kapoor has found herself at the centre of social media attention. The actress posted a photo of herself, and in the comment box, a user used a derogatory comment for her. She responded to the disrespectful comment with a harsh note.

What did Seerat Kapoor post?

Seerat Kapoor dropped a photo of herself on Instagram. While most users flooded the comments section with compliments, one comment stood out for all the wrong reasons. Trolling her, the user wrote, “Allu Arjun Property”, a remark many social media users felt was objectifying and inappropriate.

Instead of ignoring it, Seerat chose to respond with dignity and clarity. The actress responded saying, “Adding a 'love-eyed emoji’ doesn’t make it sound respectful, Sir. A woman is never anyone’s property. She’s her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed."

Soon after, fans and social media users began applauding Seerat Kapoor for the way she handled the situation. Many appreciated that she chose to make a point without being rude, while others called it the “perfect response” to casual sexism online.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SEERAT KAPOOR)Seerat Kapoor responds to fan

When Seerat Kapoor wished Allu Arjun on his birthday

Her comment comes after Seerat posted multiple photos with Allu Arjun from one of their chartered flights together. Wishing the Pushpa star on his birthday on April 8, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, Bunny @alluarjunonline You’ve always carried both your craft and your relationships with such natural ease- graceful, grounded and authentic. Wishing you endless success, great health and everything that truly aligns with you, on and off screen. Always rooting for you!"

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor was last seen in the JioHotstar series Save the Tigers and Bhamakalapam 2 and Manamey in 2024. She also featured in the special song Ghallu Ghallu from Usha Parinayam.

Also read: What does 'Raaka' mean? Allu Arjun's first look from Atlee's film out