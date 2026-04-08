What does 'Raaka' mean? Allu Arjun's first look from Atlee's film out

New Delhi:

On Allu Arjun's birthday today, Atlee revealed the superstar's first look poster from his upcoming film titled 'Raaka'. Now, ever since the release, fans have been wondering what the word means. While we will reveal it to you, please note that the film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, making it a stellar cast of the best from both South and Bollywood.

What is the meaning of Allu Arjun's film title 'Raaka'?

The word 'Raaka' in Telugu generally means 'arrival' or 'coming'. It is derived from the verb 'raavadam,' which means 'to come.' In everyday usage, it can refer to someone’s arrival. Depending on the context, especially in the film title, the word can also carry a slightly dramatic tone, suggesting the arrival or entry of someone significant or powerful.

Allu Arjun's first look from Raaka

Allu Arjun and Atlee's film, which was previously titled AA22xA6 is now called Raaka. Marking the occasion, the actor unveiled the first look of his next film with Atlee and revealed its title. The announcement came with a poster and a caption that read: “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka… Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits.” The first look feels different and more dramatic, rather unexpected. There’s a wolf-like furry hand with sharp claws partly covering the actor's face. His eyes, lined with kohl, stare right through you. The half-bald, rugged look adds to the intensity. It’s raw, slightly unsettling, and clearly designed to grab attention instantly.

Deepika Padukone and Allu Arjun's first film together

What makes this even more interesting is where Allu Arjun is coming from. After the massive success of both Pushpa films, the actor didn't repeat the formula that worked. In this film, he will be seen trying something that hasn’t quite been seen before.

The film also brings him together with Deepika Padukone for the first time. That pairing alone adds another layer of scale. Two big stars, both with strong screen presence, coming into the same space.

Raaka is expected to be released in 2027.

Also read: AA22xA6 first poster: Allu Arjun, Atlee’s film teases mystery with clawed hand breaking through clouds