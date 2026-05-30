DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 at 3 pm: Sources

Bengaluru:

Amid power tussle in Karnataka, sources on Saturday said that DK Shivakumar will take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 at 3 pm. Notably, Shivakumar earlier in the day met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan.The meeting comes ahead of his possible election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party this evening. After the CLP meeting this evening, DK Shivakumar will meet with the Governor to stake a claim to form the government and request June 3 as the date for the swearing-in ceremony.

Shivakumar meets Governor to informally discuss swearing-in matter

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar met the Governor to informally discuss the swearing-in of the new CM and council of Ministers, as the latter is expected to leave for Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district later in the day to attend Vice President's event there on Sunday.



While sources suggest that swearing-in could take place on Sunday or Monday, there are also reports that it may be scheduled next week, probably Wednesday. Official confirmation is awaited. Deliberations are underway regarding whether the swearing-in should take place at Lok Bhavan or on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, sources said. However, preparatory work was spotted near Vidhana Soudha.

Shivakumar says CLP meeting would be held in presence of party observers

Earlier on Friday, Shivakumar had said the CLP gathering would be held in the presence of party observers, who will consult the Congress high command before a final decision is taken.

"A CLP meeting will be held in Bengaluru at 4 PM. Our two observers will arrive. We will conduct the CLP meeting in their presence, and subsequently, they will take a call after consulting with the High Command," Shivakumar told reporters on Friday.

On the question of leadership transition and his possible elevation as Chief Minister, Shivakumar said the decision would follow the election of the CLP leader. "I still do not know when they will elect the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Then we will discuss," he said.

Siddaramaiah stepped down as Karnataka CM on May 28

The developments come amid heightened political activity within the Karnataka Congress after Siddaramaiah stepped down on May 28, saying his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the party high command.

Shivakumar had earlier met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, amid ongoing discussions over legislative leadership, Rajya Sabha nominations and organisational appointments in the state.

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