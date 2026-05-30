Congress plans organisational revamp, leadership shake-up expected in Delhi, Rajasthan | Check list

New Delhi:

The Congress is preparing for a major organisational overhaul as part of its efforts to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming Assembly elections and improve its performance at the grassroots level. According to sources, the party leadership is considering changes in several state units, including the appointment of new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and state in-charges.

While no official announcement has been made so far, discussions are said to be at an advanced stage.

Congress’ move for South India

Sources indicate that the Congress is likely to appoint new state presidents in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The move is being seen as part of the party's strategy to energise its organisation in southern states and prepare for future electoral challenges. The leadership believes that bringing in new faces could help strengthen the party structure and improve coordination at the state level.

Changes possible in northern and central states

Apart from the southern states, Congress is also considering leadership changes in Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

According to sources, the party is reviewing its organisational needs in these states and may opt for new leadership to boost political activity and improve its connect with workers on the ground.

States where Congress state presidents could be changed:

Kerala Tamil Nadu Karnataka Delhi Punjab Chhattisgarh Rajasthan

The reshuffle is not expected to be limited to state presidents. Sources say the Congress is also planning changes in the positions of state in-charges, who play a key role in coordinating between the central leadership and state units.

New in-charges are likely to be appointed for:

Assam Tamil Nadu Maharashtra

The party leadership reportedly feels that assigning fresh responsibilities to leaders could help improve organisational coordination and strengthen election planning.