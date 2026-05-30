Conspiracy in Karachi, recruitment in Delhi: How Pakistan-backed module planned terror attacks in India

New Delhi:

A major terror conspiracy allegedly orchestrated from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's house in Karachi has been foiled after the Delhi Police's Special Cell, in coordination with intelligence agencies, dismantled a dangerous terror-underworld module with links to Pakistan-based handlers.

Investigators claim the network was being operated by four Pakistan-based handlers -- Munna Jagda, Yawar Khan, Shahzad Bhatti and Aamir Jatt, who were allegedly planning attacks in Delhi, Mumbai and several other Indian cities. The module had recruited operatives in India and arranged the supply of weapons from across the border.

How the module was busted

The operation began after the Special Cell received specific intelligence inputs about the module. Acting on the information, police arrested notorious shooter Vijay Don from Pune. Based on his disclosures, another suspect was apprehended from Sahibganj in Jharkhand. During interrogation, investigators found that both were allegedly in direct contact with Pakistan-based handler Shahzad Bhatti.

Delhi, Mumbai were the targets

Further investigations led to the arrest of Tauqeer and Arbaz Khan from Mumbai. Authorities said they were being handled through the network operated by Vijay Don. As the probe widened, the names of other suspects, including Mujafa and Yawar Khan, also surfaced.

According to investigators, the accused revealed that preparations for a major terror strike in Delhi were at an advanced stage. Security forces and several vital installations in the national capital were allegedly among the intended targets.

Police said they recovered reconnaissance videos of multiple sensitive locations in Delhi and Mumbai from the accused. The footage reportedly included key infrastructure and crowded public locations such as Mumbai's Dadar railway station and several major bridges. Following the discovery, security agencies have heightened surveillance at strategic sites.

Pakistani terror bosses involved

One of the key figures in the network is alleged to be Munna Jagda, whom investigators describe as a long-time underworld operative. According to agency sources, Jagda was allegedly involved in the 2000 attack on underworld figure Chhota Rajan in Bangkok. After serving a prison sentence in Thailand, he is believed to have shifted to Pakistan and is currently operating from Karachi.

Investigators further claim that Jagda sent a close associate, identified as Kami Lama, a Nepalese national, to India to provide financial and logistical support to the module.

Pakistan-made weapons seized

During the crackdown, security agencies recovered four hand grenades, which were later safely defused by the National Security Guard (NSG). Officials also seized two Glock-style pistols and 25 live cartridges allegedly manufactured by the Pakistan Ordnance Factory.

According to investigators, the weapons were smuggled into India using drones, raising concerns about cross-border terror networks and the alleged involvement of Pakistan-based criminal and intelligence-linked operatives. The investigation is ongoing, and agencies are working to identify additional members and possible sleeper cells connected to the network.

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