Egged, slapped, kicked: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee assaulted in Bengal's Sonarpur | VIDEO

Sonarpur:

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday was allegedly assaulted and manhandled by people during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, where he went to meet victims of post-poll violence.

Stones and eggs were hurled at Banerjee, who is a Lok Sabha member from the Diamond Harbour constituency. Additionally, some people also tried to slap the Trinamool leader and kicked him. A video has also gone viral that showed the attack on Banerjee, who is considered number 2 in the party.

People, particularly women, were also seen shouting at him and calling him a 'thief' before throwing eggs at the TMC leader.

Banerjee later blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attack. He also alleged that the police was not present when the attack happened. He said the entire incident was caught on the camera and warned against moving to the court.

Further, he stated that his party will inform Governor RN Ravi about it. "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen," he told news agency ANI.

Banerjee, who is party's national general secretary, was soon escorted out of the area with a police helmet on and his shirt tattered. Later, he continued with his visit and met the family of a deceased post-poll violence victim.

"Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," he said.

The attack on Banerjee happened on a day when he was issued a notice by the West Bengal CID to appear before it in connection with the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the Assembly Secretariat endorsing Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.

The notice was served personally to him at his Kalighat Road residence.

Banerjee said he will consult his lawyers and make an appropriate response. "Even if you slit my throat, you will have to take seven births to cower me down," he told reporters.

ALSO READ - Border fencing, Teesta treaty and more: How India-Bangladesh equations are reshaping after BJP's Bengal win