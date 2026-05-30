Vinesh Phogat's Asian Games dream over after suffering defeat to Meenakshi Goyat in semi-final

New Delhi:

Meenakshi Goyat defeated Vinesh Phogat 6-4 in the semifinal of the Asian Games trials for women's 53kg category. With that, Vinesh’s dreams of representing India in the Asian Games came to an end.

The encounter proved to be one of the most competitive matches of the day at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Neither wrestler was able to create a significant gap on the scoreboard for long periods, with points exchanged throughout the contest. When the decisive moments arrived, Meenakshi capitalised on her opportunities and protected a narrow advantage to complete a 6-4 win.

The result closed the curtain on Vinesh's campaign, which had begun earlier in the day with a strong return to competitive action. Making her first appearance since the Paris Olympics, she opened her challenge with a convincing performance against Jyoti in the Round of 16. Despite receiving a passivity warning during the bout, Vinesh quickly settled into her rhythm and controlled proceedings on her way to a 7-1 victory.

A brief technical interruption affected the schedule when the review monitor on Mat 1 stopped functioning, forcing officials to pause competition for around ten minutes. The stoppage had little impact on Vinesh, who returned for a dramatic quarterfinal clash against Nishu.

Vinesh vs Nishu - As it happened

That contest appeared to be slipping away as Vinesh trailed by five points with only three minutes left. The momentum shifted during a pinning sequence that triggered the first review challenge of the bout. Another challenge followed after an arm throw was awarded fewer points than her camp expected. Although the second appeal was unsuccessful, Vinesh recovered sufficiently to edge ahead and eventually seal a 7-6 victory.

The quarterfinal also witnessed heated scenes away from the action. Vinesh's husband, Somvir Rathee, entered the competition area to question officiating decisions. The situation escalated further amid disagreements over video footage, drawing Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh and members of his entourage into a verbal confrontation with Vinesh's camp.

Vinesh remained composed through the turbulence and advanced to the semifinals, where Meenakshi ended her run. Even though she was disappointed, Vinesh confirmed that she will be returning soon. "Mai phir aaugi (I'll come back)," Vinesh said before leaving the arena.

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