Weather Update: Delhi-NCR hit by heavy rains, thunderstorm; phones flash 'extremely severe alerts'

New Delhi:

Strong dust storms and gusty winds swept across parts of Delhi on Saturday evening as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alerts, warning of severe thunderstorms, lightning, hail and rain across the national capital.

According to the IMD, a dust storm followed by an intense thunderstorm is likely to affect several parts of central, northeast, southwest, west, northwest and north Delhi. The weather system could bring lightning, hail and light to moderate rainfall, with wind speeds ranging from 70 to 90 kmph and gusts reaching up to 100 kmph.

The department also forecast moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain over southeast, east, central, northeast, south, southwest, west, northwest and north Delhi, including Shahdara and New Delhi districts.

In these areas, winds are expected to blow at 40 to 60 kmph, with gusts up to 80 kmph. Light rainfall is also likely in parts of South Delhi.

Extremely severe alerts flash on phones

As the inclement weather swept the region, people received 'extremely severe alerts' on their phones, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and rain in parts of Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Extremely severe alerts on phones

Weather forecast for tomorrow

The weather department has also placed the region under a yellow alert for Sunday, indicating the possibility of similar conditions, while maximum temperatures are expected to fall further to around 34-36 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

What caused the sudden weather change?

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors during the storm, avoid sheltering under trees, stay away from weak structures and unplug electrical appliances as a precaution against lightning strikes.

Meteorologists attributed the sudden change in weather to an active western disturbance over northwest India and an associated cyclonic circulation, which have increased moisture levels and atmospheric instability across the region.

The spell comes after several days of intense heat in the capital and is expected to provide temporary relief from the prevailing hot weather. Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, while the maximum temperature was expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

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