Apocalyptic sandstorm engulfs parts of Rajasthan, plunging entire cities into darkness | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Apocalyptic scenes were witnessed in several districts of Rajasthan after a massive sandstorm hit the state on Saturday as the sky turned brown due to huge dust clouds. The storm hit during the afternoon around 2.45 pm, engulfing Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar districts and nearby areas in massive clouds of sand and significantly disrupting daily life. The sudden change in weather turned daytime conditions into what residents described as "night-like darkness," as visibility dropped sharply across the region.

In Bikaner, strong winds carrying huge amounts of sand covered the area in a thick layer of dust, forcing motorists to switch on their headlights even during the afternoon. The intense sandstorm brought normal life to a standstill, with people struggling to move outdoors amid the low visibility and harsh conditions.

The storm was later followed by rainfall, which helped calm the winds and settle the dust. Residents also experienced relief from the scorching heat that had gripped the region in recent days. However, the severe weather disrupted electricity supply in several areas, leaving many residents without power.

About an hour earlier, similar conditions were reported in Sadulpur town of Churu district, where the weather changed dramatically within minutes. A fast-moving dust storm swept through the area, creating panic among residents as the sky turned reddish due to dense clouds of dust.

Residents describe the havoc wreaked by duststorm

The sudden storm caused significant inconvenience to commuters, with poor visibility affecting traffic movement. Many people sought shelter in safe locations as strong winds battered the town. Reports also emerged of tree branches breaking and damage to hoardings and tin sheds at several places.

According to local residents, the weather transformed rapidly, with thick dust clouds engulfing the entire region within a short span of time. While no major casualties or serious incidents had been reported at the time of writing, reports of property damage were emerging from different locations.

The sudden weather change provided much-needed respite from the intense summer heat. Authorities continued to monitor the situation and advised residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

Duststorm to hit Delhi-NCR in next two hours

The duststorm is expected to sweep across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) within the next two hours, followed by thunderstorms, lightning and rain, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency has warned of a dust storm accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-70 kmph.

The phenomenon is being driven by intense summer heat, which warms the ground and creates unstable atmospheric conditions that fuel powerful storms. At the same time, dry and loose soil from Rajasthan and the Thar Desert is being lifted by strong winds, carrying vast amounts of dust towards the national capital.