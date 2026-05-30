Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included in India's probables for Asian Games; Suryakumar Yadav out, who will captain?

New Delhi:

India have submitted a list of 30 probable players to the Indian Olympic Association for the upcoming Asian Games. One of the biggest talking points from the preliminary group is the inclusion of 15-year-old batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose remarkable IPL 2026 campaign forced his way into national selection discussions. The teenager amassed 776 runs across 16 matches and has now earned a place among the contenders for the continental event in Aichi-Nagoya.

Notably, the Asian Games are scheduled from September 19 to October 4, with the men's cricket competition running between September 24 and October 3. During the same period, India will also host the West Indies in a white-ball assignment stretching from September 27 to October 17, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is.

With two parallel commitments approaching, the BCCI has already decided to field separate squads for the two engagements. That planning has influenced several notable selection decisions.

T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill are absent from the Asian Games longlist. Gill is expected to lead India in the ODI leg against the West Indies, making him unavailable for the continental tournament.

Suryakumar out of scheme of things

As per a PTI report, Suryakumar is no longer in the fray for the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics and hence his name not featuring in the Asian Games longlist does not come as a surprise. Jasprit Bumrah has been retained among the probables, although indications suggest his focus is likely to remain on the ODI format as India build toward next year's World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The question of leadership for the Asian Games squad remains open. With Suryakumar not in contention, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have emerged as the leading candidates to captain the side.

Elsewhere, Harshit Rana has returned to consideration after an injury sustained against New Zealand earlier this year. He joins fellow pace options Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna in the preliminary pool. Spin resources are also under evaluation. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Harsh Dubey have all been included among the probables.

India’s 30-member probable squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, , Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Vipraj Nigam Nigam, Harshit Rana, Yash Thakur, Washington Sundar.

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