Not RCB, GT tipped to win IPL 2026 title by 2011 World Cup winner, gives no nonsense reason

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans will be locking horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday, May 31. The Titans entered their third final after beating the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 with a record chase in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

GT hunted down 215 on the back of a sensational hundred from Shubman Gill, who made 104 from 53 balls. Sai Sudharsan was also a star, having made 58 from 32 deliveries before getting out hit-wicket for the second time in a row. GT won the clash by seven wickets as they hunted the biggest target in IPL playoffs history to set a rematch against the RCB.

RCB defeated GT in Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala by 92 runs after setting up a huge 254/5 batting first. They would bank on winning the final and defending the crown that they finally bagged in 2025 after 18 years of waiting. And RCB look favourites to do so with the team that they have.

Piyush Chawla predicts GT to win IPL

However, former India cricketer and 2011 World Cup winner Piyush Chawla has predicted that GT are favourites to win the tournament, reasoning that they are playing at home, where they have won five of the seven matches this season. "It's going to be a tough challenge for the Gujarat Titans because the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are playing some fantastic cricket right now. Their batters are in form, their bowlers are executing plans well, and they have the momentum. But the only catch is that the final is in Ahmedabad. And this season, Gujarat Titans have turned the Narendra Modi Stadium into a fortress," Chawla said on JioStar.

"They have defended totals, chased down targets, and used the pitch conditions better than anyone else at home. That home advantage is real. The crowd, the familiarity with the surface, the confidence of playing in front of their own fans – all of that matters in a big final. So, it's going to be a cracking game of cricket. I will put it at 60-40 in favour of the Gujarat Titans. RCB have the firepower, but GT have the home edge," he added.

Second-time IPL winner guaranteed

The IPL 2026 will have a guaranteed second-time winner. GT and RCB are both one-time champions, and even RR and Sunrisers Hyderabad have bagged one title each. RCB are the defending champions, while GT won the title in their debut season in 2022.

GT have made it to their third IPL final in five seasons, after also being the runners-up in 2023 to the Chennai Super Kings. RCB are in their fifth final, being runners up in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

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