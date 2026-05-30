Gujarat Titans recorded highest-ever chase in IPL playoffs, is it the biggest in T20 cricket?

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans etched their name into the history books after hunting down the biggest-ever total in the Indian Premier League playoffs. Led by Shubman Gill's sublime 104, GT chased down 215 against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 to make their way into the final.

GT were up against a huge target, especially after being shot down by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 in their 255-run chase. They had never chased down a target of over 204 in IPL, and the highest chase in an IPL playoffs was also 204, which was achieved just last year by Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians.

What is the highest chase in T20 knockouts?

GT have set a rematch with RCB after their historic chase, which is now the highest in an IPL playoff. But is it the biggest chase in a T20 knockout game? The answer is no. The highest chase in a T20 knockout game belongs to Mumbai, who hunted down 222 against Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 quarterfinal.

Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw had set the platform in the chase with a quick-fire 83-run stand before Shivam Dube and Suryansh Shedge in particular helped with the finish. Rahane had made 84, however, Suryansh's unbeaten 12-ball 36 powered Mumbai to the record chase. GT's 215-run chase is the second-highest in T20 knockouts.

Highest chases in T20 knockouts:

222 by Mumbai against Vidarbha in SMAT 2024 quarterfinal

215 by Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

212 by Boost Region against Mis Ainak Region in the National T20 Cup 2026 final

210 by Karachi Dolphins against Rawalpindi Rams in Faysal Bank T-20 Cup 2010 final

205 by Lancashire against Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast 2022 semifinal

GT into their third IPL final

Meanwhile, the Titans have marched into their third IPL final in their fifth season. They had won the IPL 2022 on their maiden appearance before falling a little short to the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final. They will now be up against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final in a fight for the title.

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