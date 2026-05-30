Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others charged by Delhi court in money laundering case

New Delhi:

A new update has emerged in the Rs 200 crore extortion and money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar . The Delhi court on Saturday has directed that charges be framed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, and other accused in the case.

Along with framing charges in the money laundering case, the court has also ordered charges to be framed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others in the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act) case related to the alleged Rs 200 crore extortion. The court has instructed all accused to appear on June 3 for formal signing of the charges.

What is the case about?

The case stems from an FIR filed by the Delhi Police based on a complaint by complainant Aditi Singh. According to investigating agencies, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting crores of rupees from within prison and allegedly using the money through various channels.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also alleged that Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts and other benefits from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, while the actress has consistently maintained that she was unaware of the alleged illegal source of the money.

Moreover, Jacqueline Fernandez will now also have to appear in court on June 3, 2026. Apart from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the accused include his wife Leena Maria Paul, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepak Ramnani, Pradeep Ramdanee, B Mohanraj, Arun Muthu, D Kamlesh Kothari and Pinky Irani.

This is a developing story.

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