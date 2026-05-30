May 30, 2026
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Several feared trapped after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Saket following heavy rains

Reported ByKumar Sonu  Edited ByIndia TV News Desk  
Published: ,Updated:

Several feared trapped after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Saket following heavy rains

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Several people are feared trapped after a three-storeyed building collapsed in South Delhi's Saket on Saturday following a spell of heavy rains, gusty winds and thunderstorms in the national capital.

The fire department received information around 7.44 pm about the incident, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

According to preliminary information, several people are reportedly trapped under the debris and rescue operations are underway. Police and medical personnel have also been called to the spot.

Further information is awaited.

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