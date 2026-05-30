Pune hooch tragedy: 13 police, excise personnel suspended, probe transferred to CID | 10 points

In connection with the deaths caused by the consumption of spurious liquor in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the State Excise Department on Saturday took major action by suspending 13 officers and employees. The suspended personnel include three inspectors, six sub-inspectors, and four other departmental employees.
Check top 10 developments so far
- Eight persons, including a key bootlegger, have been arrested in connection with the tragedy that unfolded across Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city over a span of two days, prompting the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to take over the probe.
- As per an order issued by the Pune police commissionerate, senior police inspector Sanjay Mogale, attached to the Hadapsar police station, assistant police inspector Hasina Sikalgar and sub-inspector Hasan Mulani have been suspended for failing to curb the alleged illegal trade and supply of spurious liquor in the Hadapsar area.
- Apart from this, six officers from the Pimpri Chinchwad police, including a senior inspector, a sub-inspector and four constables from Dapodi police station, have been suspended, a senior official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said.
- The state excise department has also placed 13 personnel, including three inspectors, six sub-inspectors and four staffers, under suspension, superintendent Atul Kanade said.
- According to the police, 10 persons died in the Phugewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, while four others from the Pandhare Mala area in Pune's Hadapsar succumbed after consuming suspected spurious liquor.
- Five men suspected of consuming toxic liquor are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad.
- Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident as "very serious", and said further action was being taken as the "entire ecosystem" involved in the supply of spurious liquor has been identified.
- he probe into the entire tragedy was transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), a senior official said.
- Dr Rajendra Wable, Dean of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad, said most of the deceased were involved in binge drinking and had symptoms, such as breathing difficulty, acidosis, frothing, dizziness and unconsciousness when brought to the hospital. "Usually, the symptoms begin with respiratory complaints, followed by heaviness in the head and increased heartbeat. Subsequently, the patient's condition becomes critical," he said.
- Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar and other workers of the NCP (SP) destroyed an alleged liquor den in the Hadapsar area. In a social media post, Pawar claimed 18 persons had died after consuming poisonous liquor in Pune's Hadapsar and Phugewadi areas. nTerming the incident "extremely horrifying", the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA alleged that it exposed the unchecked and corrupt functioning of the home department.