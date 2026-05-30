Nine arrested as Delhi Police crack alleged ISI-underworld network; major cities were on radar

New Delhi:

In a major counter-terror operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested nine individuals allegedly linked to a network operating under the direction of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and members of the Mumbai underworld. According to investigators, the suspects were allegedly part of a wider conspiracy involving planned attacks on critical infrastructure, security personnel and other sensitive targets in different parts of the country.

The arrests were made following an extensive intelligence-based operation carried out by the Special Cell.

Weapons and explosives recovered during raids

Police said a significant quantity of arms, ammunition and explosive material was recovered from the accused during the operation. Among the items seized were grenades and sophisticated weapons, which investigators believe were intended to be used in planned attacks. Forensic examination of the recovered material is currently underway.

Officials said the seizure prevented what could have been a serious security threat.

Links to underworld network under scanner

Investigators claim the accused maintained connections with elements of the Mumbai underworld, which allegedly played a role in facilitating the network's activities.

The probe is focused on understanding how the group was recruited, funded and provided logistical support. Authorities are also examining communication records and financial transactions to trace the wider network behind the alleged plot.

Suspects from multiple states, some foreign nationals among those held

The nine arrested individuals are reported to be from Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab. Sources said some foreign nationals are also among those taken into custody. Security agencies are now working to establish the exact roles played by each accused and determine whether additional operatives remain active.

According to preliminary findings, the accused had allegedly been tasked with identifying and targeting critical government and strategic installations.

Multi-agency investigation underway

Officials are trying to determine the extent of the alleged ISI-underworld nexus and whether the network had links to other modules operating across the country. The operation is being viewed as a significant breakthrough in efforts to disrupt cross-border terror networks and prevent potential attacks in major Indian cities.

Officials said security measures have been strengthened and intelligence agencies remain on alert.

Also Read: Pakistan's ISI planned terror attacks in India; historic Delhi temple, Murthal dhaba were among targets