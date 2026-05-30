Aap Ki Adalat: 'I wanted a character that stays with the audience,' says Bobby Deol on Aashram role

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to appear in Anurag Kashyap's much-awaited film Bandar, and recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma. The actor received widespread attention from fans and critics for his roles in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the MX Player series Aashram.

During the candid conversation, Bobby opened up about several topics, including his late father and legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away last year. He also spoke about breaking the family tradition by taking on negative roles, unlike his father, Dharmendra, and brother, Sunny Deol, who were known for playing heroic characters rather than villains.

Negative roles

When Rajat Sharma asked why he broke his family tradition and started doing negative roles unlike his father, Dharmendra, and brother, Sunny Deol, who never did negative or villainous roles, Bobby Deol replied, "Jap naam, jap naam. You see, when I came out of a bad patch in my career, it was the OTT platform that helped me and many other actors and technicians. A hero is always a hero, but I liked characters that stay with the audience even after they come out of theaters. So I decided to choose such a character."

Rajat Sharma: Rapist, corrupt, beimaan and that too in the guise of a baba?

Bobby Deol: (Laughs) Nahin, maine aisa soch ke nahin kiya. When I went to Prakash Jha and listened to the script, I thought he would offer me the role of a policeman, played by Darshan Kumar. I told Prakash Jha it was an interesting synopsis; he told me, "I want you to play the baba. Yeh toh maine socha bhi nahin tha. Jab aapko kaam nahin milta, aur aap chah rahe hon ki comfort zone ke baahar hon, toh I said, 'I will do it. It's a challenge for me'."

Rajat Sharma: People filed complaints saying you've defamed babas and ashrams.

Bobby Deol: Badnaam kar diya? (Laughs). Isiliye toh title change hua. Pahle title tha, Aashram..phir hua, Badnaam Aashram.

Bobby Deol's work front

On the professional front, Bobby Deol has several projects in the pipeline, including the crime thriller Bandar, which also stars Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others. The film is set to hit theatres on June 5, 2026.

He is also part of the Tamil film, Jana Nayagan, which is being billed as the final movie of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay before he entered politics.

Also Read: Bobby Deol breaks down in Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, says 'there won't be another man like my papa'