Bobby Deol breaks down in Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, says 'there won't be another man like my papa'

New Delhi:

Film star Bobby Deol was moved to tears in Rajat Sharma's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat when somebody from the audience asked him about his father, Dharmendra, who passed away last year. Bobby Deol, in tears, said, "Unke jaisa koi insaan ho nahin payega kabhi (There will never be a man like him, ever)."

When Rajat Sharma reminded him how son Sunny Deol used to move around like a wall with Dharmendra, when he came to Aap Ki Adalat, Bobby Deol nodded and replied, "Haan, yahan baithey hue they" (Yes, he was sitting right here). I was blessed; I was born in a home where I got my mamma and papa. Papa jaisa koi ho hi nahin sakta (There can be nobody like Papa)".

Asked whether he ever beat up people like his 'papa' used to when he became angry, Bobby Deol replied, "Papa aise insaan they ki unhe agar galat bolo toh kabhi sahan nahin kar paate the. Unka haath bada tha, do-teen maarte they, fir ghar ke andar le jaate they, khana khilaate they, doodh pilaate they, and naye kapde dete they. He was like that. Mujhe bachpan se zaroorat padi hi nahin kisi pe haath uthane ki. Mujhe accha bhi nahin lagta. Maine kabhi aisa kiya nahin."

(Papa was a man who could never control his anger if anybody told him bad words. He had huge arms; he used to beat the man twice or thrice, then used to bring him to his home, offering him food, milk, and new clothes. He was like that. Since childhood, I never beat up anybody. I don't like beating up any person. I never did that.)

Negative roles

When Rajat Sharma asked why he broke his family tradition and started doing negative roles unlike his father, Dharmendra, and brother, Sunny Deol, who never did negative or villain roles, Bobby Deol replied, "Jap naam, jap naam. You see, when I came out of a bad patch in my career, it was the OTT platform that helped me and many other actors and technicians.

"A hero is always a hero, but I liked characters that stay with the audience even after they come out of theatres. So I decided to choose such a character."

Rajat Sharma: Rapist, corrupt, beimaan and that too in the guise of a baba?

Bobby Deol: (Laughs) Nahin, maine aisa soch ke nahin kiya. When I went to Prakash Jha and listened to the script, I thought he would offer me the role of a policeman, played by Darshan Kumar. I told Prakash Jha it was an interesting synopsis; he told me, "I want you to play the baba. Yeh toh maine socha bhi nahin tha. Jab aapko kaam nahin milta, aur aap chah rahe hon ki comfort zone ke baahar hon, toh I said, "I will do it. It's a challenge for me."

Rajat Sharma: People filed complaints saying you've defamed babas and ashrams.

Bobby Deol: Badnaam kar diya? (Laughs). Isiliye toh title change hua. Pahle title tha, Aashram..phir hua, Badnaam Aashram.

Rajat Sharma: Some said it was based on Baba Ram Rahim; some said it was based on Asaram Bapu.

Bobby Deol: Actually, kisi baba ko follow nahin kiya. Actually, hamari society me jo hota hai, movies usi ko reflect karti hain. That is why the film was a hit. There are good babas and some bad babas.

Rajat Sharma: Which bad baba inspired you to do this role?

Bobby Deol: I do not watch YouTube to see who is doing what. Hamari duniya ek alag daur me jaa rahi hai. Jo depth hoti thi pahle insaanon me, woh ab shallow ho rahi hai, saara materialistic ho gaya. Main in cheezon se door rehta hoon. Jis mahoul me main paida hua hoon, usme ye hai nahin. Prakash Ji ne mujhse bola, kisi baba ke YouTube video mat dekhna. Bas itna dimaag me rakhna, jab tu bolta hai, log sunte hain.

Rajat Sharma: You didn't tell your papa or your bhaiya you were doing this role?

Bobby Deol: Mere papa, bhaiya kabhi negative roles nahin karna chahte thhey. As an actor, main nahin chahta tha ki usko follow karoon, jo mere liye work nahin kar raha tha.