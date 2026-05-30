Ravindra Jadeja tennis elbow injury: How long it takes to heal from the issue that once Tendulkar dealt with?

New Delhi:

Ravindra Jadeja was dealt with an injury scare as he walked off the field during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Jadeja was batting along with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and had put up a fifty-run stand after being promoted to No.4. However, he went off in the eighth over.

Jadeja returned to bat when RR lost a few wickets in a flurry. He was seen receiving treatment in the dressing room before coming out to bat when RR lost half of their side, following Jofra Archer's wicket.

The all-rounder, who retired hurt on 34, came back and put up another fifty-run stand with Sooryavanshi and went back unbeaten with Donovan Ferreira on 45. Jadeja was available for the second innings too, as he bowled a couple of overs and also fielded.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle reveals tennis elbow injury

It has to be noted that the 37-year-old has been dealing with an elbow issue for some time now. It was earlier said that Jadeja was nursing a knee niggle and an elbow issue. However, Bhogle, at the time of Jadeja's retirement, revealed that the all-rounder is carrying a tennis elbow, which aggravated today, and he walked off.

It raises concerns over RR management and the physios' decision to keep playing him despite those issues. It makes it more worrying that he also fielded despite still being one of India's top all-rounders across the two formats that he plays.

How long can it take to heal from the issue?

Jadeja's injury is the same one that legendary Sachin Tendulkar had also dealt with in late 2004. Tendulkar had revealed that he "was not even able to hold a bat then" due to the injury. The Master Blaster underwent surgery for his injury in May 2005. The legend had also revealed that "it took four-and-a-half months to recover after the surgery on my tennis elbow. The doctor asked if I would be able to play competitive cricket at all." Meanwhile, Sachin had added that he "could not even lift my son Arjun's plastic bat."

It is not known as of now what the magnitude of Jadeja's injury is. According to medical reports, it takes around three to six weeks to heal in mild cases, while it can take up to six to 12 months in cases of severe or chronic issues. As for surgical recovery, it takes around six to 12 weeks of rehabilitation after the procedure. For average recovery, it takes around three to six months.

Jadeja not named in India's squad for Afghanistan series

Notably, Jadeja has not been picked in India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that he has been rested for this Test and is not part of the ODIs as the team wanted to try several other options. "With regards to one-day cricket, we have 15-16 months left to that World Cup. Somewhere around there, we want to obviously try and assess what our options are, particularly keeping in mind the conditions in South Africa, and give a little bit of exposure to some of the newer guys. We know what Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel can do. This is the time we try and give some opportunity to some of the other guys," Agarkar had said in the press conference.

"Ravindra Jadeja has been rested for this Test. He is aware of it. He still remains a very integral part of the Test team," he added.

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